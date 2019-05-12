Chrissy Teigen Posts Nude Baby Bump Photo In Celebration Of Mother’s Day

Chrissy Teigen is incredibly grateful for her children. In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, the model-turned-chef shared a never-before-seen nude mirror selfie from when she was pregnant with one of her kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 11 months, on Instagram. In the caption, she thanked her son and daughter for “changing her life.”

The black-and-white photo on Teigen’s Instagram feed showed the Lip Sync Battle commentator wearing nothing but a towel wrapped around her head. Teigen’s growing baby bump was on full display as she crossed her legs and covered her breasts with her arm.

“The best thing I’ve ever made are my babies. thank you for making me a mommy and changing my life forever,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo garnered over 550,000 likes and counting. In the comments, fans complimented the mother of two on her physique and wished her a happy Mother’s Day.

“Wish I had looked this amazing pregnant! It’s a stunning photo,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Mother’s Day beautiful!” another said.

Of course, some critics flocked to the post as well. Many shamed Teigen for leaving her body uncovered, while others accused her of copying Kim Kardashian. The reality star “broke the internet” back in 2015 when she shared a similar nude baby bump mirror selfie, according to HuffPost. Along with the Instagram photo, however, Kardashian promoted body positivity during pregnancy, which is something that Teigen often advocates for as well.

“Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I’ve learned to love my body at every stage! I’m going to get even bigger & that’s beautiful too!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.

Teigen is known for being very open on social media when it comes to her body. In the past, she’s proudly shared images of her pregnancy stretch marks and opened up about her weight gain as well as postpartum depression.

Earlier on Sunday, Teigen shared another controversial Instagram post with her children. In one photo, she posed nude with a bare-chested Luna, while in another, she bathed baby Miles in an inflatable tub. Again, commenters shamed the Cravings author for sharing nude photos and exposing her children.

Teigen’s post came with a very important message. The model promoted her new initiative with the Allegheny Health Network, which launched earlier this month and encourages mothers to share images depicting how they truly felt after having a baby. The #MyWishForMoms movement has already gotten millions of social media users to talk about postpartum depression.

“We have created a beautiful community of support that doesn’t just include other moms, but friends and loved ones who are now more aware – and there for you if you need help,” Teigen wrote on Sunday.