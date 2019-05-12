Bernie Sanders Sinks To 4th Place In New Poll As Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris Edge Ahead, Biden Still Leads

A new poll from 'The Economist' magazine and YouGov spells bad news for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, whose numbers have suffered since former Vice President Joe Biden entered the race.

Former United States Vice President Joe Biden formally announced his candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on April 25, and since then Biden has seen a surge in the polls while his entrance into the race appears to have damaged one other candidate more several than any others — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. In fact, according to a new poll by The Economist/YouGov, Sanders has dropped to fourth place in the field of Democrats, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and California Senator Kamala Harris passing him by — if only by a small margin.

The poll would not be the first indication that enthusiasm for Sanders among Democratic voters is waning. In late April, a Quinnipiac poll showed Sanders dropping into third place, behind Warren, as The Inquisitr reported. But that poll also showed Biden with a massive, 26-point lead over Warren, with Sanders another point further back.

And last week, a poll by Harvard/Harris — the same polling organization that had previously rated Sanders “America’s most popular politician” — showed Biden with a dominant, 30-point lead over second-place Sanders, with the former VP commanding 44 percent support among Democrats to just 14 for Sanders.

There was more difficult news for Sanders this week, when a Monmouth University poll that focused only the state of New Hampshire — where the first Democratic primary vote will be held on February 11 — showed Sanders trailing badly in that important state, even though in 2016 he won the New Hampshire primary by 22.4 percentage points over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton, according to The Boston Globe.

Elizabeth Warren (l) and Joe Biden (r) along with Kamala Harris (not pictured) lead the Democratic field in a new YouGov poll. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In the Monmouth poll, Biden leads Sanders in New Hampshire by 28 points, 36-18. But it may be in the new, nationwide Economist/YouGov poll where Sanders will find the worst news.

The poll was structured somewhat differently than most presidential primary polls, asking respondents to name any candidate that they were “considering” a vote for, making multiple selections if necessary. In that poll, while 40 percent said they were “considering” a vote for Sanders, 41 percent said that they were considering Warren — and 42 percent were considering a vote for Harris.

Biden continued to dominate, even in the Economist/YouGov poll, however, with 57 percent saying that they were considering a vote for the former Delaware senator who served as vice president under President Barack Obama. Biden’s percentage was unchanged from the previous week’s poll. But Warren and Harris had both seen boosts, rising from 39 percent and 36 percent respectively. Sanders dropped a point from the previous week, slipping from 41 percent to an even 40.