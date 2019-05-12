Buxom ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Model Ashley Graham Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Beach Bikini

Reporting in from Tulum, Mexico, busty brunette bombshell Ashley Graham appears to be loving every second of her life right now. Having cultivated a massive Instagram following numbering 8.4 million and counting, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model clearly sought some escape on a sunny Mexican beach.

In this most recent series of images, Ashley can be seen in full profile as she stands, backgrounded by countless palm trees, string lights, and sunny skies. White sand envelops her feet as she strikes a coy, coquettish pose, reaching her left hand up to tousle her dark tresses. The plus-size model’s busty assets are on full display in a barely-there beach bikini, a skimpy top doing little to contain Ashley’s ample assets.

An even more provocative pair of string bikini bottoms gave way to a glimpse at Ashley Graham’s toned thighs, shapely hips, and curvaceous silhouette. A yellow, pink, and white floral pattern dominated the fabric belonging to the two-piece swimsuit, blending in perfectly with the model’s idyllic surroundings.

While the first two photos are remarkably similar in their composition, the third picture captures Ashley from behind as she showcases her full, round derriere.

Ashley accessorized her beach-babe look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a broad-brimmed sun hat — perfect resort wear for a relaxing and well-earned vacation.

In the brief caption attached to the trio of sun-drenched snapshots, Ashley let her fans know just how desperately she needed this downtime in Mexico. Despite her relative brevity, her fans and followers seemed very passionate about the risque share, lavishing over 195,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments in response to the post in a matter of hours.

“You look so good and ironically kinda like your mom,” one fan remarked, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“Such a sexy beast you are, Ashley! RAWR!!” a second supporter gushed, capping off their comment with a litany of flame emoji.

“Mexico is one of my favorite places. Enjoy,” a third user quipped.

Additionally, celebrity and nascent entrepreneur Jordyn Woods left a single flame emoji in the comments section, showing some respect to Ashley in the process.

Despite plenty of controversy in the comments section over whether the woman pictured in the skimpy bikini was Ashley Graham — or rather her mother, Linda — there is no real evidence to support the latter claim. Ashley’s mother sports blonde hair and can be seen wearing an entirely different bikini from Ashley on the model’s Instagram Stories.

Regardless of the ongoing social media debate, it appears that Ashley and Linda are definitely enjoying their mother-daughter vacation — and their fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for the fun-loving duo.