‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Erin Willerton Stuns In A Tiny Yet Stylish Bikini On Instagram

When it comes to posting sexy, bikini snaps on Instagram, British model Erin Willerton is a pro. The model recently took to her page and stunned her fans by posting a new bikini pic — one which left her fans completely mesmerized.

In the pic, the hot model could be seen donning a very skimpy yet stylish, one-shoulder bikini top which allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage, while her tiny bikini bottoms put her well-toned legs on full display.

As for her aesthetics, Erin let her brunette hair flow freely, accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, closed her eyes, smiled, and tilted her head to one side to strike a pose. She wore minimal makeup to stay simple yet sexy.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at Miami’s W South Beach, while in the caption, Erin wrote that she feels sorry for leaving Miami to go back to the U.K. to finish her exams. The caption shows that the model takes her studies seriously and has certainly prioritized it over her modeling activities.

Within four hours of having been posted, Erin’s picture racked up more than 4,300 likes and fans drooled over the model’s hot figure in the comments section.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Erin is a “dream girl,” while another one wrote that Erin is “incredibly beautiful and gorgeous without even trying.” Another fan, who appears to be living in the U.K., commented that he is glad that Erin is “coming back home,” while a Miami-based fan wrote that “Miami will miss Erin.”

Prior to posting the said picture, Erin treated her fans to a series of racy bikini snaps from her Sports Illustrated photo shoot which sent a wave of excitement among her ardent admirers. In one of the pics, for instance, Erin could be seen donning a dangerously-short printed bikini that could barely contain her enviable assets. As a result, the model flashed plenty of cleavage and side boob which immediately titillated her fans.

In the caption, she wrote “British girls can do it too,” — a statement that prompted many comments from her British fans who congratulated her for being featured in the 2019 edition of the magazine.

According to an article by The Daily Star, Erin is a philosophy student and although she became popular because of Sports Illustrated magazine and her Instagram account, she had been in the spotlight from time to time because of her elder sister Amy Willerton, who won the Miss Universe Great Britain title in 2013.