‘Happy Together’ Has Been Canceled By CBS

CBS has pulled the plug on freshman comedy series Happy Together after one season at the network, according to a report from Deadline.

Happy Together starred Damon Wayans Jr. as Jake Davis, who works as an accountant in the entertainment industry and Amber Stevens as Claire Davis, Jake’s wife and interior designer. The couple lives a fairly normal life until Jake’s client and international pop star, Cooper James, played by Felix Mallard, moves into their home in an attempt to escape his fame. The couple also regularly interacts with Claire’s retired day-drinking parents, Bonnie, played by Stephnie Weir, and Gerald, played by Victor Williams.

Living with Cooper forces the couple to reconnect with their younger selves and chase their dreams, while Claire and Jake offer Cooper a safe place to be himself away from prying eyes of fans and reporters.

The show also brought together father and son when Damon Wayans stepped in as a special guest star to improve the show’s ratings, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Deadline reports the show “underperformed in the ratings” and its “season averages were a 1.0 demo rating in 18-49 and 5.26 million total viewers.”

The news of Happy Together’s cancellation broke an hour after it was announced that Fox would be canceling Lethal Weapon, starring Damon Wayans.

Despite the sudden cancellation, Wayans Jr. is expected to stay busy as the actor is currently working as executive producer on an upcoming queer series, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The drama series, Glamorous, will follow “a gender non-conforming high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company…whose products he previously panned on YouTube.”

Wayans Jr. also faced quite a bit of backlash, after several anti-LGBTQ tweets from his past resurfaced on the social media platform. The actor quickly released a statement of apology.

“When I was a young comic trying to find my voice, I made some immature and hurtful tweets that I deeply regret at the expense of the LGBTQ community,” he wrote. “When I tweeted those comments, almost 10 years ago, I was unaware of the emotional impact they could have. I am not excusing that behavior but that is not who I am today.”

He went on to say that he and his company were determined to highlight voices that often go unheard and that he would try his best to do better now that he knows better.