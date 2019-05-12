Filipino-American Model Kelsey Merritt Shows Off Tanned, Well-Toned Legs In New Snap

Filipino-American bombshell Kelsey Merritt is no stranger to posting bikini pictures on her Instagram page and, to the delight of her fans, she does that quite often.

Since she knows that fans eagerly wait for her weekend posts, she took to her page and posted a new snap wherein she could be seen sitting on a white sofa, against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. The model donned a white shirt which she tied at the front to expose her cleavage and flash her black bra. She teamed the top with a pair of denim hot pants to show off her well-toned and nicely-tanned legs.

Kelsey opted for a full face of makeup comprising a nude shade of lipstick while she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and small hoop earrings. Kelsey let her raven-colored tresses down and looked straight into the camera to exude style and glamour. Finally, she finished off her look with a pair of black sandals.

In the caption, the 22-year-old model informed her fans that the pic was captured in Miami. The snap accrued more than 11,000 likes and several comments wherein fans praised Kelsey for her amazingly-tanned legs as well as her incredible sense of style.

According to an article by Teen Vogue, Kelsey was the first-ever model of Filipino descent to walk the Victoria’s Secret show. In the interview, the stunning model told the magazine that being selected to walk in the lingerie company’s show was not easy, as she had to go to two separate castings before being officially cast by Victoria’s Secret for their 2018 show.

The model revealed that during the regular casting, two of her polaroids in lingerie were captured which got approved the next day. After that, she was asked to go on set with Victoria’s Secret and do a trial shoot with their whole team — an experience which turned out to be quite nerve-wracking for the model.

Although Kelsey is a part of Victoria’s Secret which has been criticized for the lack of representation and diversity, she is a big advocate of body positivity and urges women to embrace their bodies. According to one of her posts, Kelsey even showed off her own stretch marks and called them sexy — a move which became instantly popular among her fans who praised her for sending out such a positive message.

Although it was a big achievement for Kelsey to be selected for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 and fans largely felt happy for her, some people called her out and said that she got selected because she is “tall, skinny, and white.” In response, the model took to her Twitter account and posted the following message, per the article.