Trump Blasts Democrats, Mueller Probe, ‘Fake News’ Media: ‘Guilty People Will Pay!’

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Sunday, President Donald Trump ripped into the Democratic Party, as well as the “fake news” media, while deeming Robert Mueller’s Russia probe a “witch hunt.”

The president began by criticizing the Democrats for their claims of the United States being in a constitutional crisis. He referred to the allegation as an “untrue soundbite,” proceeding to claim that the opposition party is partnering with the “fake news” media to push forth the talking point.

“The Democrats new and pathetically untrue sound bite is that we are in a ‘Constitutional Crisis.’ They and their partner, the Fake News Media, are all told to say this as loud and as often as possible. They are a sad JOKE!” the president wrote.

Trump then went on to boast about his administration’s accomplishments, citing high employment numbers, tax cuts, and deregulation efforts, but quickly pivoted back to the Democrats. According to the president, the real constitutional crisis is Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, which he claims was launched on false pretenses.

The commander-in-chief punctuated the second tweet with “hopefully guilty people will pay!”

“We may have the strongest Economy in our history, best employment numbers ever, low taxes & regulations, a rebuilt military & V.A., many great new judges, & so much more. But we have had a giant SCAM perpetrated upon our nation, a Witch Hunt, a Treasonous Hoax. That is the Constitutional Crisis & hopefully guilty people will pay!”

It comes as no surprise that Trump is alleging bias, and dismissing Mueller’s probe, given that he has long done so, frequently claiming that the investigation was simply part of a broader Democratic effort to bring him down.

The president’s Republican and media allies have expressed similar sentiments. As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Fox News host and Trump ally Jeanine Pirro said during the opening monologue of her show on Saturday that the Democrats have “hijacked” the House of Representatives, asking viewers to pray to God that the Democratic Party does not win in 2020.

Much like Trump, Pirro expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the special counsel’s investigation, claiming — just like the president has — that the origins of the probe need to be investigated, because the entire saga is based on the controversial Steele dossier. Pirro also blasted former FBI Director James Comey.

The Democrats, on the other hand, have argued that the United States is going through a constitutional crisis, because of the way Attorney General William Barr has handled the release of the Mueller report.

As The Hill reported today, a number of lawmakers are following top Democrats Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi’s lead, and warning that Barr and Trump’s behavior is causing a full-blown crisis. Not a single key Democrat has explicitly called for impeachment, however.