Fox News Host Accuses Democrats Of ‘Hijacking’ Congress: ‘God Help Us’

During the opening monologue of the latest edition of Justice with Judge Jeanine, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro accused the Democratic Party of “hijacking” the House of Representatives, Newsweek reports.

Protesting Democratic claims of the United States being in a constitutional crisis, Pirro dedicated her entire monologue to defending President Trump while blasting the Democrats. The host accused the opposition party of “stealing” and “hijacking” the House of Representatives, asking viewers to pray to God that they don’t win in 2020.

“They’ve stolen the House, the people’s house our forefathers created. They’ve hijacked it to maintain power for themselves. They don’t work for or represent you.”

According to Pirro, the Democrats “want to remake America and maintain their own power.”

“God help us. God help us if we elect these same people and they stay in control of our country,” she said.

Throughout the monologue, as Newsweek notes, Pirro — who President Trump has publicly praised — did seemingly all in her power to avoid criticizing the Republican Party, at one point even citing a poll which shows that nearly 80 percent of Americans do not approve of the work Congress is doing, not once pointing out the fact that the Republican Party controls the Senate.

Instead, Pirro focused on the Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives, criticizing top Democrats for insisting that the country is in a constitutional crisis. The Fox News host argued that they should appreciate the opportunity to see “98 percent” of the Mueller report, suggesting that it was written for Attorney General William Barr.

“Are they all stupid?” she asked.

Pirro also took aim at former FBI Director James Comey, calling him a “master of deceit,” and suggesting — much like President Trump, and his Republican allies have — that Mueller’s Russia probe was launched on false pretenses, and that the infamous Steele dossier was used to justify starting the investigation.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler was the first Democrat to state that the United States is in a constitutional crisis. Like many of his colleagues, Nadler suggested that Barr is acting like Trump’s personal attorney, instead of acting like the country’s top lawyer.

NEW: Dems warn of "constitutional crisis" worse than Watergate https://t.co/k56Lv7LdGO pic.twitter.com/hOY12aJEhc — The Hill (@thehill) May 12, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed a similar sentiment, agreeing with Nadler that the country is in a constitutional crisis. Pelosi did not call for impeachment, however, suggesting once again that it would be too divisive for the country.

Former FBI Director James Comey disagreed with the Democrats, stating in an interview broadcast earlier this week that the United States is not in a constitutional crisis, but that the system is being “stress-tested.”