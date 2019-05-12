Anders Holm Steps Away From ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff

Anders Holm is stepping away from ABC’s recently picked-up comedy series and Black-ish spinoff, Mixed-ish, according to a report from Deadline.

Black-ish premiered on ABC in 2014 and was just renewed for a sixth season at the network. The show follows an upper-middle-class African-American family headed by Andre “Dre” Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson, and Rainbow Johnson, played by Tracee Ellis Ross. The couple has five children, Zoey Johnson, played by Yara Shahidi, Andre Johnson, Jr., played by Marcus Scribner, Jack Johnson, played by Miles Brown, Diane Johnson, played by Marsai Martin, and new baby Devante. Throughout the series, the family deals with personal and sociopolitical issues. Dre’s parents, played by Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, also live with the family.

The show was so well-received that the creators took Zoey’s acceptance to college as an opportunity to provide a spinoff, Grown-ish, aimed at a younger audience. The spinoff follows Shahidi’s character as she heads off to college and tries to balance her studies, friends, and her love life. Earlier this year, Grown-ish was also renewed for a third season.

Now, the network is shifting its focus to Mixed-ish, which will follow Rainbow Johnson as a young girl growing up mixed in the 1980s, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The Haves and the Have Nots’ Tika Sumpter was cast as the mother of young Rainbow and Holm as Rainbow’s father. However, the show will reportedly be recasting as Holm has stepped away from the show.

Holm took to Instagram to share the news. The actor posted a screenshot of the story and fans were quick to share their disappointment.

“Noooooo, you are one of the main reasons I want to watch it,” one fan wrote. “I have never watch that show before but was going to watch the episode u were going to be in and also the spinoff…for u…because i love your work,” another commented.

Mixed-ish will be both written and executive produced by Black-ish’s Kenya Barris alongside Peter Saji. Tracee Ellis Ross will also step into the role as an executive producer, along with Randall Winston, Artists First, Cinema Gypsy, and Anthony Anderson.

The show’s official description reads, “Bow’s parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white.”

Holm didn’t offer an explanation and his reason for stepping away from the project has not been revealed. It’s also unknown whether the Workaholics alum is working on any new projects at the moment. Holm has previously appeared on The Mindy Project, Champions, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.