WWE Spoilers: Double Contract Signing To Take Place As Superstars Prepare For ‘Money In The Bank’

The next big pay-per-view is just one week away and it's going to be an action-packed Monday night.

There is only one week to go until the 2019 Money In The Bank pay-per-view event from WWE, and that means it is go-home time. This week’s Monday Night Raw will tie up a number of loose ends as fans and superstars prepare for the big event on May 19. Titles will be on the line and briefcases will hang high in the air above the ring, but first, the superstars need to make it through Monday evening’s show.

The official website of WWE has revealed this week’s preview for Raw, and it looks like there will be a lot going on for everyone.

Double contract signing for Becky Two Belts

Becky Lynch won’t have one but two title matches at Money In The Bank which means she has twice as much to lose. On Monday night, she will sign one contract for the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and one for the Raw Women’s Title against Lacey Evans.

Contract signings never go well, and now, there will be twice as much chance of a nightmare.

Roman Reigns returns for “Miz TV”

Vince McMahon’s new “Wild Card Rule” remains in place as reported by The Inquisitr, and Roman Reigns is returning to Raw again. This week, the rule will allow him on Monday to appear on an episode of Miz TV.

Women’s Fatal 4-Way Match for “Money” momentum

The four women from Raw who will be in Sunday’s MITB Ladder Match must first face one another. This Fatal 4-Way is going to be fun as Alexa Bliss takes on Naomi, Dana Brooke, and Natalya.

Ricochet takes flight against Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin and Ricochet will have a chance to grab the briefcase at Money In The Bank, but first, they need to face one another in a singles match. Corbin has been on a bit of a roll lately, but Ricochet is a different type of superstar and won’t be easy to defeat.

Braun Strowman locks up with Drew McIntyre

The two other Raw superstars who will be in the men’s MITB Ladder Match will also face off in a one-on-one battle. This is not going to be for the faint of heart as the two brutes are sure to inflict plenty of damage on one another.

WWE

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles brace for monumental title collision

Seth Rollins just won the WWE Universal Championship one month ago at WrestleMania 35, but there is no shortage of new challengers on his doorstep. His first one is AJ Styles who just came over from SmackDown Live, and it has already been explosive between the two popular stars.

Rambling Rabbit rambles no more

Bray Wyatt continues to be very weird and very strange, but he now has one less friend in the Firefly Fun House. Mercy the Buzzard appears to be around for the long run and he’s been well-fed thanks to a meal of Rambling Rabbit.