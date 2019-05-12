‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Her Bandeau Bikini In New Pic

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko, who is very popular on Instagram for her extreme hourglass figure and skin-baring photos, recently treated her 9.8 million followers to a new pic which left their jaws dropped.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model was featured wearing a tighter-than-skin bandeau bikini which could barely contain her large breasts. As a result, the skimpy garment allowed Anastasiya — who goes by the initials AK on Instagram — to flaunt her enviable curves and titillate her fans. Kvitko also wore a tiny thong through which she showed off her famous thighs as she sat outdoors to soak up some sun. Kvitko accessorized with a visor cap which covered most of her face, and in terms of her jewelry, she only opted for two bracelets to keep it simple.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the bikini was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova. Within a few hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 86,000 likes and 1,100 comments, as fans expressed their admiration for Kvitko’s body in explicit terms.

“You are the definition of perfection,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You have the most wonderful breasts in the world,” another opined. While other fans posted plenty of heart and kiss emojis on the snap to appreciate the model for her hotness.

It is interesting to note that Kvitko posts several racy pictures every week, but her fans always keep asking for more. One of her fans, for instance, commented that the current pic is awesome, but he can’t wait for the upcoming picture, adding that he is in love with the model.

Some comments were also posted in different languages, including Russian, Spanish, Arabic, and Greek, which shows that the model is popular across the globe.

Prior to posting the snap, Kvitko stunned her fans with yet another sultry snap where she could be seen donning an orange one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out design through which she not only flashed her never-ending cleavage, but also exposed major underboob. In terms of her beauty looks, she tied her hair into a high ponytail, wore a full face of makeup, and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

According to an article by Women Fitness, Anastasiya initially didn’t think of becoming a model because, in her home country of Russia, only tall and thin women were preferred in the fashion industry. However, as she became popular on Instagram, her fan base started growing in the United States, after which she decided to move to Los Angeles for different modeling projects.