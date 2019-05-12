WWE News: Former Champion Has Now Been Moved Into The Role Of Manager

This superstar has gone from champion to general manager to managing a tag team.

Often, the careers of WWE superstars are out of their control, as in the case of changing storylines or real-life health concerns. Sometimes things happen which end up altering the path of their wrestling careers and that is what has happened with a former champion. Paige had a promising in-ring career ahead of her, but injuries have forced her to the sidelines and she is now finding her way by landing in the role of manager.

After it became necessary for Paige to step away from the ring entirely due to injuries, she was placed in the role of General Manager of SmackDown Live. Back in December, that position was taken away from her by Shane McMahon as the wrestling family decided to shake things up a bit.

When that change happened, Shane-O Mac made sure to let fans that she was not going anywhere, but “just the role has changed.” For months after that, Paige was seen very sparingly on WWE television and no one knew what was going to become of the former Women’s Champion.

Now, she has a brand new role and has stepped in as the manager of a tag team on the blue brand in WWE. Last month, Paige introduced the tag team of Kairi Sane and Asuka, who had set their sights on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by The IIconics.

In order for Asuka and Sane to get their title shot, though, they will have to go through some former friends of Paige.

Next weekend, superstars will gather together for the Money In The Bank, but not all of the matches may have yet been announced. Asuka and Kairi Sane will face off against the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose with the winners likely getting a title shot against The IIconics.

Making this match even more interesting is that Deville and Rose are old friends of Paige, as they joined with her to form Absolution a couple of years ago. The faction was only in existence for a short amount of time, though, due to Paige’s injuries.

Paige recently spoke with UPROXX and revealed she had pitched the idea of becoming a manager to WWE for a while. It was never specifically for the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, but she is more than happy to work on becoming the female version of Paul Heyman with them.

“So I pitched the idea to Asuka, but then Paul Heyman called me and said that pretty much I was going to be the female version of him, but with these two instead, and I was super-excited about it. Slowly but surely we’re creating a really cool bond between the three of us. I know it looks kind of weird at first, you know, the dynamic of having this pale goth chick and then these beautiful Japanese wrestlers who are very colorful and vibrant like unicorns. So the dynamic is very strange, but I think as the weeks go on people are really going to fall in love with it.”

Stranger things have happened and some superstars have been able to come back from injuries and wrestle again, but that isn’t in the cards for Paige right now. As things currently stand, she is focusing on managing the team Asuka and Kairi Sane to get them gold in WWE.