Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victoria And Nick Question Adam’s Motives

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria and Nick aren’t exactly thrilled to learn that their brother Adam is alive. They both worry about how Adam’s return might affect their lives.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) return from a camping trip, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) shares shocking news with them — Adam is alive, according to She Knows Soaps. While Victoria is relieved Adam is alive, Billy is less than thrilled that his daughter Delia’s killer is back in Genoa City. Also, after she gets over the shock of the news, Victoria also worries that Adam may try to usurp her hard-fought position at Newman Enterprises.

As for Nick (Joshua Morrow), he’s worried about Victor (Eric Braeden) using Sharon (Sharon Case) to help Adam regain his memories of life before the explosion. Plus, Nick has another little problem with Adam’s return. Adam is Christian’s biological father, and he worries that Adam will attempt to take custody of the little boy. The Inquisitr reported that Nick tells Sharon that Adam will have to go through him to get to Christian, and Nick doesn’t look like he’s willing to give up his son without a massive fight.

Given that Sharon catches Adam with a bag of cash next week, Adam may very well be planning to grab Christian and split. That would serve as a significant blow to Nick, and Victor wouldn’t be too happy if his prodigal son took his grandson and then left for parts unknown.

Both Nick and Adam both want to be Christian’s father, and they each try to win over Victor. Given that just last year Nick and Victor fought over custody of Christian, it seems likely that The Mustache might come down on Adam’s side in this argument, which is sure to infuriate Nick.

Ultimately, Nick questions if Adam truly has amnesia or is pretending in order to stay out of prison. When Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) blew up the cabin that Adam was in waiting to escape Genoa City with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor, Adam had been in the middle of serving a prison sentence for poisoning Constance Bingham. He had evidence to prove his innocence, but it disappeared. Since he never finished serving his time, there’s a real possibility that Adam could end up back behind bars.

Adam’s return has some serious consequences for his siblings, and neither Victoria nor Nick are happy to have him back. Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) reaction remains to be seen.