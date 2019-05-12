‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Has Been Canceled By ABC

Earlier this year, it was rumored that ABC’s new spy drama, Whiskey Cavalier, was in danger of being canceled. Those rumors have been confirmed, as the network has officially canceled the show after a single season on the air, according to a report from Deadline. There is an upside though — the producer of the series, Warner Bros. TV, is reportedly shopping it around to other platforms.

Whiskey Cavalier follows a team of spies as they covertly work to capture dangerous criminals. The show stars The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan as CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, Scandal’s Scott Foley as FBI Special Agent Will Chase, Ana Ortiz as FBI profiler Susan Sampson, Vir Das as CIA agent Jai Datta, Tyler James Williams as NSA analyst Edgar Standish, and Josh Hopkins as FBI Special Agent Ray Prince. Dylan Walsh as Alex Ollerman, Marika Domińczyk as Martyna “Tina” Marek, and Ophelia Lovibond as Emma Davies also star in recurring roles. Bellamy Young has also guest starred on the series as Karen Pappas.

The show was touted as “one of ABC’s biggest new series for this season,” but it suffered a steady decline in ratings “until settling into subpar 0.4 adults 18-49 rating” and averaging “1.2 and 6.2 million viewers.”

Whiskey Cavalier was created by David Hemingson, who also pens the show’s scripts and serves as executive producer. Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Peter Atencio are also executive producers, with Scott Foley serving as a producer.

It’s likely Cohan will return to The Walking Dead to reprise her role as Maggie Greene on the AMC series. Cohan revealed that, despite no longer being on the show, she never actually left The Walking Dead, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I’m still very much a part of it. And it’s not over. So, for me, that’s exciting. And I get so excited because we talk about different possibilities,” she said.

Loading...

The actress also said she has stayed in touch with the showrunner, Angela Kang, and both women seem excited about the possibility of Maggie’s return.

“We’ll figure out the story. She’s great. We have a great relationship, and she still loves the show. Sometimes our actors need to spread their wings a little bit. We get that,” Kang said.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is expected to air later this year. As for Whiskey Cavalier, it’s possible the show could be picked up by another network or streaming platform, but that has yet to be confirmed.