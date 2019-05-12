Watch Philadelphia 76ers Vs. Toronto Raptors Game 7 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NBA Eastern Semifinal

The Philadelphia 76ers can return to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001 -- if they can get one more win the road against the Toronto Raptors.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors have staged a wild NBA Eastern Conference semifinal over the first six games. After Toronto blew out the Sixers by 36 points in Game 5 to take what seemed at the time like a decisive 3-2 lead (per Basketball Reference), Philly turned the tables in Game 6, cruising to an 11-point win after leading by 20 at the end of the third quarter.

So what will Game 7 hold? According to CBS Sports, Las Vegas oddsmakers put Toronto as 6.5-point favorites to close out the series at home, moving on to face the Milwaukee Bucks.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors seventh and deciding game of their semifinal NBA Eastern Conference Playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup will get underway at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 19,800-seat Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, May 12.

That start time is 4 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Sixers-Raptors Game 7 tipoff time will be midnight British Summer Time on May 13.

The 76ers are looking to return to the conference finals also a drought of 18 years. While the Sixers have won three NBA titles in their 70-year-existence — including their 14-year period as the Syracuse Nationals, beginning in 1949 — the team has not reached ultimate NBA glory since 1983, per BR.

The Raptors began as an expansion franchise in 1995, and have never won an NBA title, though the team did make it to the conference finals in 2016, only to lose to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There’s one potential way to figure out who may win Game 7, according to NBA.com. Viewers should check the score at the end of the first quarter. In each of the first six games of the series, the team leading after 12 minutes has gone on to win the game.

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

To watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 7 playoff match, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to catch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Sixers vs. Raptors showdown on their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Philly-Toronto clash for free, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link and on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, with an option to watch all four at the same time via a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors game stream live for free is to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, which that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors game — and all NBA Playoff games, for that matter — for free.

To watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors series-ending Game 7 live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena has rights to the NBA playoffs. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the NBA website.