Kendall Jenner Calls Out Mom Kris After Being Left Out Of Mother’s Day Tribute

Well, this is awkward. In celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Kris Jenner shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her own mom, as well as to all of the daughters who have given her grandchildren. The self-proclaimed momager mentioned Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, but left out Kendall Jenner, who is the only Kardashian-Jenner daughter without any children. Kendall noticed the exclusion and left her own cheeky comment in response, according to Us Weekly.

Kris’ post included a collage of photos showing her daughters posing with their children. Kourtney shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, with ex Scott Disick, while Kim shares North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, with husband Kanye West. Meanwhile, Kylie shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott. Khloe is a single mother to daughter True, also 1.

Kim and Kanye also welcomed their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate just two days ago. His name has not yet been made public.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special,” Kris said in the caption.

She continued on to thank her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, for raising her to be “strong and independent.”

The mother of six added that she is “so proud” of her daughters for becoming great moms themselves.

“My grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies,” Kris concluded.

As the only daughter who was not tagged in the post, Kendall hilariously responded, “Love you too mom.”

Kris’ only son, Rob Kardashian, was not featured in the collage either. He shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kendall poked a bit of fun at herself last month for being the only daughter in the clan without any children. The 23-year-old model shared a photo to Instagram of herself sitting in the middle of her sisters and their families, looking a bit out of place. In a second slide, she shared a meme about pregnancy being “in the air.”

Loading...

All jokes aside, Kendall recently admitted that she does get baby fever from time to time, especially when she is surrounded by her nieces and nephews.

“I go in and out of phases,” the model told E! News. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘Omg, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.'”

Still, Kendall isn’t quite ready for children of her own, and the thought can sometimes be overwhelming for her.

“Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them,” she admitted. “I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom.'”

For now, Kendall will just stick to being an auntie.