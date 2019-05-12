‘There Is An Ongoing Cover-Up’ By Trump And Barr, Claims Watergate Reporter

In an interview broadcast Sunday, famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein said that there is an “ongoing cover-up” orchestrated by President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr, Raw Story reports.

Bernstein went on CNN to discuss the latest developments in American politics pertaining to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference. The veteran journalist focused on William Barr’s handling of the Mueller report, suggesting that Barr is doing all in his power to protect the president.

Referencing an event detailed in the Mueller report and by the press, Bernstein said that Trump has finally found his Roy Cohn — Cohn was Senator Joseph R. McCarthy’s top aide during far-reaching investigations of supposed Communist subversion in the United States.

As Raw Story notes, according to the Mueller report, Trump instructed then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to lobby Jeff Sessions against recusing himself from overseeing the Russia probe. When Sessions recused himself, according to media reports, Trump complained to staffers about the fact that no one is stepping up to be his Roy Cohn.

“Trump said he wanted his Roy Cohn, he’s got him now in the attorney general,” Bernstein told CNN, and then went on to claim that Trump and Barr are orchestrating a “cover-up.” According to the Watergate reporter, while the president and his attorney general may very well be working within the confines of the law, they are covering up Mueller’s findings pertaining to obstruction of justice.

“We find ourselves in this situation, right now, because there is an on going cover-up by the president of the United States. Whether that constitutes a violation of law, whether he is a criminal or not, that’s for down the road but right now it’s obvious… are in the midst of a continued cover-up by the president, aided and abetted by the Attorney general of the United States.”

Bernstein also discussed the claims that the United States is going through a constitutional crisis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some Democrats have accused Barr and Trump of causing a full-blown constitutional crisis. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have both argued that the country is in a crisis of such proportions.

Pelosi Backs Nadler On ‘Constitutional Crisis’: They Won’t ‘Honor Their Oath Of Office’ https://t.co/BxOYRKBPu1 pic.twitter.com/FfiqsWaPGx — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) May 9, 2019

Pelosi went as far as comparing Trump to Nixon, but — echoing many of her previous statements — refused to call for impeachment. Much like Pelosi, Nadler has not come out in favor of impeachment yet.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

But according to Bernstein, although there is indeed a crisis, it is “systemic,” but not constitutional. According to the veteran journalist, Trump is “challenging whether our institutions are able to function in this country,” and the Supreme Court will likely have to get involved at some point.