‘This Is Us’ Gets Massive Three-Season Renewal By NBC

The Emmy-winning drama will feature 54 new episodes and run through at least 2022.

This Is Us is only halfway through its run. The Emmy-winning NBC family drama, which ended its third season in April, has officially been renewed for three more seasons, ET Online reports. The mega renewal will keep the show on NBC through 2022 with 18 new episodes each for seasons four, five, and six.

While it was not confirmed if the sixth season of This Is Us will be its last, producers have long suggested the show would not go on for longer than six seasons. NBC Entertainment co-chairman Paul Telegdy told reporters that a future past season 6 is “open for now,” but that This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is “a maestro and has a plan with this show.”

The three-season pickup for This Is Us is huge. Deadline notes that while a multi-season renewal is not unheard of — CBS’ The Big Bang Theory received a three-season pickup in 2014—it is very rare.

After the renewal was announced, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to recall how he originally just hoped “anyone” would watch his show when it debuted in 2016. Fogelman also tweeted to say that the sweeping renewal is “an amazing show of support” for the hard work of more than 300 cast and crew members on the series.

Three years ago, we were live tweeting the premiere of our TV show, hoping someone, anyone might watch… Today our friends at @nbc picked up #ThisIsUs for THREE more seasons, bringing us to six. pic.twitter.com/0osA6XBUYc — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 12, 2019

This Is Us star Mandy Moore also shared the exciting renewal news. The actress, who plays Pearson patriarch Rebecca on the NBC hit, thanked fans for their support and teased that the show is just getting started.

We are all BEYOND excited to share the good news that we have been renewed for 3 MORE SEASONS! None of this would be possible without your unwavering support from episode 1 and our entire TIU family is unbelievably grateful. So buckle up, we’re just getting started!! #thisisus pic.twitter.com/Ql5O18wkhV — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) May 12, 2019

This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley also shared the renewal news. Hartley tweeted, “We’re back! Incredible to see how far we’ve come in three seasons. Excited to see what’s in store for the next three.”

Co-star Susan Kelechi Watson tweeted that she is also excited to share the news of the extended renewal, adding, ” We baaaack fam! #ThisIsUs.” The actress also posted a hilarious video of her dancing with her TV husband, Sterling K. Brown, as they celebrated the news.

SK and I are just a lil excited about the big news. Can you tell? ???? #ThisIsUs #3MoreSeasons pic.twitter.com/QM99uURq4Q — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) May 12, 2019

Ahead of the This Is Us season 3 finale last month, showrunner Dan Fogelman teased that the episode, titled “Her,” would mark the midpoint of the series.

“It feels very big,” Fogelman told Glamour of the finale episode. “It feels like a real midpoint for us, and I’m very excited about it.”

While the next three seasons of This Is Us will continue to jump to different eras, executive producer Isaac Apatker told The Wrap the show will not move past the previously seen timeline set in the early 2030s, and that that future era will also be the series’ ending timeline.

“This future timeline is sort of the furthest that we’ll go in these characters lives and where our series will wrap up.”

Some scenes for the This Is Us series finale have already been shot, but won’t be seen by viewers for at least three years.

This Is Us features an ensemble cast that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, and Lyric Ross.

This Is Us returns to NBC this fall for Season 4.