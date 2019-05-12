‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of May 13: Adam Shakes Up Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 13 through 17 brings Adam’s stunning return to Genoa City and his family reels from the news. Plus, Paul must decide what to do about Mia Rosales while Nate makes a play for Abby.

Adam (Mark Grossman) is reunited with Sharon (Sharon Case), according to SheKnows Soaps. Sharon and Adam finally come face to face in Las Vegas, and the moment leaves Sharon stunned. She cannot believe that Adam is alive, and yet she knows instantly that he is, and she’s happy to see him.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has stunning news for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She’s figured out Victor’s (Eric Braeden) secret, and it’s Adam. That’s right, Victoria finds out that her brother is alive. When Billy (Jason Thompson) learns that Adam is alive, he plans to protect his family, according to The Inquisitr. Adam killed Delia, and Billy will not allow Adam to hurt anybody else in his family. By the end of the week, Victoria decides concerning Billy. Things have gone well between them, so it’s possible she will say yes to his proposal.

Later, Victor works to bring back Adam’s memories as he returns to Genoa City from Las Vegas. Sharon asked him to come, and at the last minute, Adam hopped on the plane with them. When they get into town, Victor makes sure Adam sees details from his old life to help his son remember. Ultimately, Victor takes matters into his own hands. However, Adam’s reunion with his family is short-lived.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) winds up in a compromising position. He’s stuck telling his client Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that she could be in trouble for trying to sell counterfeit merchandise, and it’s awkward for sure.

At the hospital, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) wants the truth from Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Once he finds out that Mia and the baby are okay, Rey demands a paternity test. He wants to know once and for all if the baby is his or Arturo’s (Jason Canela).

After that, Paul (Doug Davidson) makes a difficult choice. Lola (Sasha Calle) doesn’t want to press charges against Mia because of the baby. The Rosales family puts pressure on Paul to let Mia leave town without prosecuting her, and he has to decide what to do.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) makes it known he’s interested in Abby (Melissa Ordway). Even though Abby is fresh off a broken engagement from Arturo, Nate lets her know that he wants to be more than friends. Although she’s busy, Abby may just feel the same way about the doctor.