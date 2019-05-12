Update On All Elite Wrestling’s ‘Double Or Nothing’ Event And How To Watch On TV

The first-ever event for AEW may have a heft price tag.

There are now just two weeks until All Elite Wrestling presents their first-ever pay-per-view event and fans in the U.S. may have the chance to see it at home. It was revealed a week ago that AEW had come to an agreement with ITV to broadcast the event to fans in the United Kingdom, but nothing about over in the States. Now, there are reports that it is beginning to show up as an option on some InDemand services and could land on more.

PW Insider is reporting that with only a short amount of time to go until Double or Nothing on May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas, things are getting very interesting. A number of cable television company’s guides are beginning to show the PPV as an option in their upcoming listings as many of them show two weeks in advance.

The guides for services such as Xfinity and Cox Communications are showing Double or Nothing as viewable for purchase on May 26. These two companies do use InDemand as their pay-per-view provider which means the event could show up on others shortly depending on how far out their guides show previews.

As of Sunday, May 12, 2019, AEW has said nothing regarding Double or Nothing being viewable in the United States. If it does, though, it can be expected that they will make an announcement of some sort as they did with ITV for the U.K.

One thing of note, though, is that Double or Nothing is showing for the purchase price of $59.95 which is similar to what many WWE events go for. It is possible that something could be announced this week in regards to PPV availability in the United States, but that may not be all that is revealed.

Forbes recently reported that All Elite Wrestling possibly has a deal in place with Turner Broadcasting for a weekly TV show starting this fall. If that is the case, the new show would appear on TNT and it could be confirmed this week at the WarnerMedia Upfronts in Madison Square Garden.

It’s not yet known if this is just a rumor or something that will truly happen, but AEW would benefit from this being locked in place before Double or Nothing. If the TV deal is confirmed, they could promote it in a huge way on their pay-per-view.

Here is the current card for All Elite Wrestling’s first event: