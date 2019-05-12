Instagram Model Julianne Kissinger Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In New Racy Snapshot

American model Julianne Kissinger is well-known among her 4.9 million Instagram followers for posting frequently bikini, lingerie, and semi-nude pics. Despite seeing her skin-baring photos quite often, her fans can’t seem to get enough of her.

Taking to her page, the hot model shared a risqué photo which left little to the imagination of the viewers. Wearing a barely-there thong, the model turned her back towards the camera to put her pert derriere on full display.

Not only that, but Julianne wore a dangerously-short blue crop top with nothing underneath, flaunting some major underboob — a move that left her fans completely mesmerized. In terms of her aesthetics, the model let her tresses down and wore a full face of makeup, comprised of light-pink lipstick and lots of eyeliner and mascara.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Lake Arrowhead, California, and at the time of writing, the picture in question has racked up more than 107,000 likes and close to 2000 comments. Kissinger’s fans and followers showered the hottie with various compliments.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Julianne has an incredible body, while another fan opined that she is the most beautiful model in the world. Other fans, as is standard, showered the stunner with a variety of compliments, calling her “extremely sexy,” “absolutely gorgeous,” “stunning beauty,” and “epitome of perfection.”

Apart from the said picture, Julianne treated her fans to another snap, wherein she could be seen wearing a mesh bandeau bra-and-panties set. With her risque outfit, she flaunted her never-ending cleavage — a move that did her nothing but favors, as it left her fans completely awestruck. She wore her hair into a ponytail, a full face of makeup, looked away from the camera, and flashed a beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

In the caption, she wished a happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. Julianne also shared her experience of being a mother and how motherhood changed her.

Since Julianne doesn’t share anything about her personal life on her Instagram page, the model wrote that she is thinking of creating a separate account to share pictures of her family, and asked her fans if they would be interested in that. In response, almost everyone said yes to the idea, and many wrote that they can’t wait to see Julianne’s daughter and her family.

According to the website Live Ramp Up, Kissinger was a teenage mother, and raised her daughter by herself due to her absentee ex-boyfriend.