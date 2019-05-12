Instagram Sensation Charly Jordan Sizzles In A Pink Bikini

Instagram model Charly Jordan recently took to her page and stunned her 2.1 million fans by posting a new, racy snap which sent temperatures immediately soaring.

In the snap, the 20-year-old hottie could be seen sporting a dangerously tiny bikini that allowed her to flaunt plenty of skin — a move that immediately titillated her admirers.

To pose for the pic, the model sat on a rock against the beautiful backdrop of the sea while she flashed a smile and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose.

In terms of her aesthetics, the model wore little to no makeup and let her hair down — a move that her fans immediately fell in love with.

According to the geotag, the photo was captured in Honolulu, Hawaii, and in the caption, the model expressed her desire to go back to the island, because she spent almost six months in Hawaii last year and she apparently fell in love with the place.

Within half a day of posting, the pic in question racked up more than 126,000 likes and almost 450 comments, wherein fans and followers showered the hot model for her incredible physique as well as her beautiful looks and sense of style.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he’s totally in love with Charly’s body, while another one said that she’s, without doubt, one of the sexiest models on Instagram.

A female fan wrote that she looks up to Charly as a role model and said that she would love to have a figure like the model one day.

Prior to posting the said pic, Charly wowed her fans with a set of racy snaps wherein she could be seen wearing a black thong, a black leather jacket, and a skimpy bikini top that could hardly cover her assets. As she struck sultry poses, she completely mesmerized her fans with her sexiness and sense of style. The pic in question garnered more than 221,000 likes, a testament to her ever-increasing social media popularity.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model grew up in Las Vegas and has six siblings. Apart from being a model, Charly is also a DJ. The article further detailed that when she was a kid, Charly played competitive soccer for 12 years and competed in track for four years. She lived in Costa Rica for a while, where she was awarded the first place in the Diamond Kid Triathlon.