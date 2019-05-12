‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Loyalty Is Tested

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 13 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be put to the test. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) comes up with a plan to see if she can trust the man who broke her heart. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) continues to scheme to break up Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). In the meantime, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will struggle with her conscience as she and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) grow closer.

Monday, May 13

Liam and Thomas square off. Liam will fight for his marriage to Hope, while Thomas remains adamant that she belongs to him.

Wyatt and Flo will reminisce and remember what they used to have, per Highlight Hollywood. Things will become heated as they discuss a possible future.

Tuesday, May 14

Katie wants to accept Bill’s proposal but she is unsure about whether he can be trusted. She will ask Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to seduce Dollar Bill to see whether he is ready for marriage. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will support Katie as she asks Shauna to assist her.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will ask Flo and Shauna to move in with them, per The Inquisitr. The mother and daughter will be overwhelmed by the offer and Quinn and Eric’s kindness. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that they will accept.

Wednesday, May 15

Katie and Shauna put their plan to seduce Bill in motion.

Bill and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) will discuss “Sky”, the former Spectra building. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will surprise Justin with his new plans for the building.

Thursday, May 16

Shauna continues to seduce Bill, and it looks like she might get her way. In the meantime, Brooke, Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and Justin worry about whether Bill will fail Katie’s test.

Unbeknown to Bill, Katie is listening in as Shauna makes her move on Bill.

Friday, May 17

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is frantic that Flo will reveal their secret to Hope. She confronts Flo and pleads with her to keep silent.

Bill and Katie will unite as they share some important news with their son, Will (Finnegan George). It seems as if Bill passed the test with flying colors and Katie could very well accept his proposal. Will, Katie, and Bill may become a family again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.