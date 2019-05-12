Apple’s New Ad Highlights iMessage Encryption

It seems Apple is taking extra steps to protect the privacy of its users, and the company is making sure everyone knows about it. The Silicon Valley iPhone maker has recently released a handful of short ads, with each one addressing a different way Apple protects the data of its customers. Apple’s most recent privacy ad highlights encryption through the company’s messaging service, iMessage, according to a report from AppleInsider.

The new ad is titled “Inside Joke,” and shows a woman sitting in a nail salon getting a pedicure while surrounded by several other customers and nail technicians. The woman is completely engrossed in a conversation happening via iMessage on her iPhone XR, and with every message that comes through, the woman begins to laugh harder and harder. Soon, something causes her laughter to stop, and the woman looks concerned for a moment before bursting into fits of giggles all over again.

As the woman continues to laugh, the words “iMessage encrypts your conversations. Because not everyone needs to be in on the joke,” are shown on the screen before the campaign’s slogan “Privacy. That’s iPhone,” replaces them.

In the video’s description, Apple links to the privacy section of its website where it outlines its privacy policy.

“At Apple, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right. And so much of your personal information — information you have a right to keep private — lives on your Apple devices,” the policy states. “Every Apple product is designed from the ground up to protect that information. And to empower you to choose what you share and with whom.”

Apple’s iMessage encryption ad is the third video in its privacy series. The first video debuted in March and served as a more general introduction to Apple’s new iPhone advertising thrust. This video outlined the many ways humans need privacy, and why the iPhone is a solid option for those who demand it. The second video, which also aired in March, highlighted anti-ad tracking features Apple implemented in Safari. Apple states that its native browser limits websites from tracking its customers across the web “because what you browse should be your business.”

Apple faced quite a bit of backlash earlier this year after it was revealed that there was a major flaw within its FaceTime video chatting service on iOS 12, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Group FaceTime Will Remain Permanently Disabled on iOS 12.1.3 and Earlier https://t.co/TPTgoQ1XeW by @rsgnl pic.twitter.com/tkewGTdwE2 — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) February 1, 2019

The discovered flaw allowed users to initiate video calls and listen in on another person, even if that person doesn’t accept the incoming call. The issue was taken to court but has since been dropped, according to a report from AppleInsider.