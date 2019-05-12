‘Best Body Ever’ Viki Odintcova Goes Fully Braless And See-Through

Being dubbed the “best body ever” is a tall order. Viki Odintcova’s May 12 update may only be one hour old, but it’s already seeing her crowned with the status. The Russian bombshell and Maxim model has thrown her fans a fresh picture (and it isn’t holding back.)

Today’s photo sees the 25-year-old go braless in an eye-popping snap. Shot from the side, Viki is looking downwards amid an outdoor backdrop of flowering shrubbery and mosaic-encircled palm trunks. Eyes are likely on the curvaceous brunette in the foreground, though. A high-cut bodysuit in sheer tan is showcasing this girl’s signature assets to their fullest; curves, it would seem, are Odintcova’s domain. Viki’s side-boob flashing might come covered by material, but the see-through fabric is keeping things to a minimum. Today’s white-piped one-piece likewise showcases this sensation’s pert behind, tan thighs, and enviable hips.

One fan left some thoughts in a comment.

“Best body evere [sic]”

Another comment echoed the idea, albeit minus the ranking. They wrote:

“Perfect woman”

Viki’s physique may be the backbone of her career, but this is a model whose on-set stunts have seen her dubbed “fearless” by Maxim. The magazine described Odintcova as “hanging one-handed from a Dubai skyscraper” for a shoot. Today’s snap might be lacking the high-rise, but the outfit is up there on the bravery front.

Viki has 4.8 million Instagram followers. Her modeling portfolio includes Sports Illustrated appearances in addition to her Maxim shoots. For Viki’s dedicated Instagram fanbase, however, refreshing their feeds is all that’s necessary for an update on their favorite Russian’s latest look.

Cleavage or thong-flaunting as Viki’s updates may be, not all center around sex appeal. Simple selfies and stylish evening wear portray this fast-rising icon as a beauty and fashion symbol, and the latter is being capitalized upon. With frequent shout-outs to affordable fashion brand, Fashion Nova, this Russian is an influencer. Viki’s Fashion Nova name-drops echo those of fellow model, Abby Dowse. Higher up the celebrity food chain is Cardi B – the “Money Bag” rapper has two full-blown collaborations with Fashion Nova.

Today’s post does not mention the popular clothing company. As Viki’s caption states, the snap comes from her latest Russian Maxim feature. Given the international nature of the comments, however, it’s clear that Viki’s appeal is global. Responses were seen in Italian, English, Spanish, and Viki’s Russian mother tongue. Anglophones called their idol “gorgeous” and “beauty at its best.” One fan even wanted to “die” in Viki’s “lap.”

Today’s daring picture had racked up over 50,000 likes within one hour of being posted.