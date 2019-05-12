Miley Cyrus Turns Into Joe Jonas Thanks To Hilarious Snapchat Filter

The new gender-reversing Snapchat filter is taking the world by storm. On Sunday, Miley Cyrus shared her own results from using the filter, which shows users what they would look like as the opposite gender. The singer came to the hilarious realization that she would actually look like Joe Jonas if she were a male — see the comparison for yourself below.

Cyrus shared a screenshot of her Gender Swap on Twitter. The photo showed the pop star posing in a cozy blue knit beanie with her blonde hair peeking out. The filter gave Cyrus a light brown mustache, a chiseled chin, and thick brown eyebrows. In the tweet, the 26-year-old “Malibu” singer pointed out that she and the 29-year-old Jonas Brothers member share the same eyebrows.

The tweet garnered over 31,000 likes and counting. In the replies, many fans agreed that they could see the resemblance.

“This was so funny. I can’t stop laughing,” one user wrote.

“Even when she’s a man she’s still hot,” another pointed out.

Some fans hilariously recalled an episode of Hannah Montana, Cyrus’ Disney Channel series, where she dressed as a male musician named Milo.

Others took the silly snap as a sign that Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers should come together for a collaboration.

“Snapchat just told you that we want another collab,” someone said.

Miley Cyrus / Pascal Le Segretain / Snapchat / Getty Images

Cyrus revealed on Friday that she will be releasing her new album on May 30, according to Us Weekly. The singer shared a series of three photos of herself to Instagram, each bearing the phrase, “She is coming.” The photos showed Cyrus posing in front of a dumpster filled with trash bags, wearing blue jeans and a white polka dot peplum blouse with balloon sleeves.

In addition to the Instagram posts, Cyrus shared a flashing GIF to Twitter which read, “She Is Coming May 30.”

Last week, Cyrus confirmed that her latest album is complete when she revealed on social media that she

“played the record for iHeartRadio and they “f***ing flipped.”

Back in February, Cyrus opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair about what her seventh album will hold. As fans know, the singer has already dipped her toes into country, pop, and hip-hop, so what is next?

“It’s just kind of a mosaic of all the things that I’ve been before,” she explained, referring to previous records like 2013’s Bangerz, 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, and 2017’s Younger Now. “You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less.”