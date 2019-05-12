Amanda Cerny Puts On Leggy Display Beside PS4 Controllers

While model and comedian Amanda Cerny is widely known for her enviable body, pretty face, and sense of humor — one lesser-known fact about her is now coming to light.

The secret gamer girl has been outed by her most recent share, one in which she can be seen putting on a fairly leggy display while seating on a wooden floor. Beside her, on a unique coffee table, rest two PlayStation 4 controllers, both black. While this is something of a slight revelation for fans, given that Amanda rose to prominence as a Vine user, it remains intriguing to her admirers nonetheless.

Also on display in the recent photo are Amanda Cerny’s signature sexy stems, her long, lean legs thrusting out from beneath the bottom of an oversized sweatshirt. The model and businesswoman sports a slight smile on her face as she cups her head in her hand, looking at once amused and slightly tired — perhaps from a late night game session.

Her iconic tawny tresses are pulled back in a casual ponytail, and she sports a light, neutral makeup look. A bit of concealer and foundation combine to enhance her already fair complexion, and her pretty dark eyes are framed by expertly shaped brows and long, natural lashes.

In the very brief caption attached to the candid snapshot, Amanda Cerny asked her followers how their weekends were going. Despite the brevity of the message, her fans quickly clamored to reply. Over 200,000 Instagram fans left a like in response to Cerny’s share, and 1,200-plus users took the time to leave the brunette bombshell a complimentary comment.

“Let’s play online! What [sic] you [sic] game [sic] tag? Dm [sic],” one excited gamer fan responded, clearly spying the two controllers in the shot and wishing to hook up with Amanda for a game.

“Gamers saw something else first,” a second supporter quipped, also making an oblique reference to the Sony-branded controllers.

“You’re so pretty @amandacerny,” a third admirer gushed, capping off their comment with two heart-eyed emoji.

While not averse to showing off a bit of cleavage from time to time, Amanda Cerny gives equal attention to her burgeoning career in business. Pairing up with fellow model and Instagram influencer Sommer Ray to launch a dating advice podcast, per The Hollywood Reporter, it appears that Amanda is going all-in on the support of her followers — and the high profile it has afforded her.

Both women have enjoyed the heights of success, and are looking to the horizon to see if they can’t expand their sphere of influence — and income — even further.