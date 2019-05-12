Indian Superstar Aishwarya Rai’s Doppelganger Mahlagha Jaberi Is Taking Instagram By Storm

The Iranian-American model has attracted more than 2.8 million followers on Instagram

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. The 45-year-old actress is not only the face of Bollywood, but she also won the Miss World beauty pageant in 1994. According to Times Now News, the internet has recently found Aishwarya’s doppelganger, named Mahlagha Jaberi, an Iranian-born model who has attracted more than 2.8 million followers on the photo-sharing website.

As beautiful as Aishwarya, a look at the young model’s Instagram page reveals some stunning shots that highlight the model’s beautiful facial features as well as her enviable figure, which she loves to flaunt.

In her latest Instagram update, Jaberi – who lives in San Diego, California – thanked her Indian fans and the Indian media for featuring her in their social media posts and articles. The model added that she has always been a big fan of Rai and grew up watching her movies.

“I feel so honored to be compared to Mrs. Rai. It means so much to me,” she wrote.

In the snap, the model looked stunning as she donned a black dressing robe, wore a full face of makeup comprised of a deep-red lipstick and lots of mascara and eyeliner to accentuate her beautiful hazel eyes. She let her tresses down and looked straight into the camera to pose for the snap.

As of this writing, the snap in question had racked up close to 100,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments wherein fans – mostly from India – praised the model for her beauty and showered her with various compliments on her amazing figure.

Some fans also wrote that she is prettier than Aishwarya, but one fan wrote that while the Indian superstar is a natural beauty, Jaberi has undergone lip and nose jobs. Therefore, she doesn’t deserve to be compared to Aishwarya.

A few of Jaberi’s fans came to her defense and wrote that Aishwarya has also undergone surgeries, and a look at her before and after pictures prove that.

Other fans decided not to get into the nitty-gritty of comparing Jaberi with Aishwarya Rai, but focused on her beautiful pictures instead and posted lots of hearts, kiss, and fire emojis to express their admiration for the hottie.

According to an article by Stars Unfolded, Jaberi spent her childhood in Isfahan, Iran, but later moved to San Diego, California with her family. Although she has migrated to the U.S., Jaberi often posts critical comments about the political situation in her home country, which can bring her both praise and criticism from Iranian fans.