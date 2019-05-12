Kylie Jenner Flaunts Lingerie Cleavage With Stormi On Mother’s Day

It’s been less than a week since Kylie Jenner’s glittering Met Gala appearance. The world’s youngest billionaire attended the event in almost $9 million worth of diamonds, per The Daily Mail. Today sees Kylie tone things down. On May 12, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is celebrating Mother’s Day. She comes complete with her one-year-old girl, endless love, and a little cleavage for good measure.

A Mother’s Day snap has already been posted to Kylie’s Instagram today. It came with a simple, cream-colored backdrop, hints of outdoor greenery, and major professions of love. “The best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life” was the caption to Kylie’s earlier Instagram picture. Within 90 minutes of being posted, the snap was followed by another.

This picture shows the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star lying down. Her daughter, Stormi Webster, is being cradled by her mother as the two lie in matching outfits. Stormi is in a light-woven onesie. Kylie’s bra-like upper is likewise semi-sheer. It comes low-cut, although this Kardashian-Jenner isn’t known for holding back on the cleavage front.

Comments have been pouring in. One fan seemed to be picturing Stormi’s thoughts, per their caption.

“Stormi be like “Argh not another photo but at least I’m getting my P’s””

Countless other fans wished the 21-year-old a happy Mother’s Day. As one of the highest-profile mothers in Hollywood, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner now proves a far cry from her former persona. Keeping Up With The Kardashians featured a teenage Kylie as seemingly spoiled and sheltered amid the marbled mansions of Calabasas. With a makeup empire that’s just expanded to Kylie Skin, per Cosmopolitan, this billionaire is proving her worth.

Kylie’s recent Instagram stories have been promoting Kylie Skin. It may be business as usual, but this mogul is making time for her daughter today. The concept of family time under Kylie’s roof was more than outlined in December 2018 – Travis Scott’s Rolling Stone interview mentioned “Stormi Saturdays.” Earlier this year, Kylie and Travis’ vacation videos showed Stormi descending some steps with her father. The footage (seen above) has been viewed over 40 million times.

Stormi celebrated her first birthday in February. While the early months of motherhood saw Kylie somewhat cagey with her baby updates and street appearances, times have changed. Kylie is regularly papped in the street with Stormi in her arms, and she’s even braved the outings makeup-free.

Today’s updates feature little in the way of glam. Kylie’s second Mother’s Day post of the day had racked up over 1 million likes within one hour of being posted.