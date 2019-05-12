Watch AS Roma Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Roma Must Win To Retain Chance At Serie A Top 4

Serie A champions Juventus may be just playing out the string, but for AS Roma, a win on Sunday means a chance at Champions League qualification.

Despite winning the Serie A title for a record eighth straight season, and doing it by setting another record — clinching with six matches remaining in the season — the 2018-2019 Juventus season will likely be looked on as a disappointment. After the team shelled out $133 million in transfer fee alone plus a reported $35 million in annual salary, per Goal.com, to acquire five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, the club fully expected to, at the very least, get through to the UEFA Champions League Final. Instead, Ronaldo could not help Juventus past the quarterfinals. And now the champs are playing out the string, as they face a team in AS Roma who must beat them to have a chance at a top four finish, in a match that will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 36 contest on Sunday, pitting seventh-place AS Roma against 2019 champions Juventus, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 70,600-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, May 12.

In the United states, the game starts at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Over in the the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, while fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight India Standard Time Sunday night.

Sitting in sixth place with three matches remaining, including Sunday’s Juve matchup, a win brings AS Roma just a point shy of fourth place currently occupied by Inter Milan who wrap up Serie A Round 36 on Monday, against Chievo, per Sky Sports.

But on the Juventus side, not only did they see their Champions League hopes extinguished by heavy underdog Ajax, Juve were also eliminated in the quaertefinals of the Coppa Italia, by Atalanta, the BBC reported, leading Juventus fans, per DishSport, to brand the Ronaldo signing a “waste of money.” In the end, Juventus won a scudeto — which they have done for the previous seven years without Ronaldo.

The acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo has been a disappointment so far for Juventus. Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the AS Roma vs. Juventus Sunday Serie A match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, the streaming service offered by ESPN. WatchESPN is free for anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

But there is a way to watch the Roma-Juventus match live online for free without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of any online streaming TV package that carries ESPN, which will broadcast Sunday’s game, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Sunday’s AS Roma vs. Juventus game live stream for free.

An international live stream of the Giallorossi vs. Bianconeri match will also be available via Roma TV.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will carry a live stream.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will broadcast a live stream of AS Roma vs. Juventus, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.