Twitch Model Amouranth Teases Cleavage, Tiny Thong In Cosplay Bondage Look

While Twitch may be best known as a streaming video platform which hinges around gaming content, nothing could be further from the truth. DIY, ASMR, and lifestyle streamers also dominate the popular purple-hued platform, and Amouranth could be said to be one of the most popular amongst all three categories. This chameleonic stunner is widely regarded as one of the sexiest cosplay models on the planet, and she frequently titillates her 1.5 million Instagram followers with extremely sultry content.

For example, in her most recent share — one comprised of two images — Amouranth leaves very little to the imagination. Clad in a bondage-inspired black outfit which hugs every inch of her curvaceous figure, the Twitch model shows off her best angles from both the front and the back. On the left side of the first image, the audience is treated to a view of Amouranth’s full, pert posterior, thong bottoms showcasing a strikingly cheeky display. In a second pose to the right, the blond bombshell flaunts her shapely hips and full, bountiful cleavage. The second photo belonging to the series zooms in on her bust via a tight crop, unabashedly offering up a great degree of fan service to her countless followers.

Throughout, the Twitch streamer shoots sensual gazes at the camera lens, her confidence and sex appeal at full throttle.

In the brief caption attached to the share, Amouranth called for her followers to leave a heart emoji in the comments section if they’d like a reply back. True to her word, the Twitch model frequently replied to those who followed her instructions. Despite having been posted relatively recently, over 110,000 Instagram users gave the cosplay-inspired snapshots a like, and more than 3,600 users took the time to leave her a comment.

“Endgame was hype just like this. Nuff said,” one admirer remarked, capping off their comment with a heart emoji while making an oblique reference to Amouranth’s oft-claimed resemblance to Scarlett Johansson.

“Love your pics! You are super hot!” a second supporter gushed, punctuating their message with a pair of heart emoji.

“That’s America’s [peach emoji],” a third fan quipped.

Having made a lucrative career from her online persona, Amouranth — real name Kaitlyn Siragusa — seems poised to achieve even greater heights. As Dexerto details, however, her rise to fame has not come without controversy, with some Twitch users accusing her of being the beneficiary of a double standard when it comes to sexually charged content.

Despite all of these hurdles and challenges, however, it looks like Amouranth is here to stay. Her devotees simply can’t get enough of her and await her next share with bated breath.