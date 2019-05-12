Elizabeth Hurley Unveils New Puppy On Instagram Following The Loss Of Her ‘Beloved Raja’

It’s been quite a while since Elizabeth Hurley has posted anything on Instagram. The British actress has been going through a difficult time after the loss of her beloved dog, a 11-year-old black Labrador named Raja. As such, she took some time to herself to mourn the death of her cherished pet, which she described as “the best and most loyal friend.”

After being absent from social media for a time, The Royals star returned to Instagram on Sunday to share some joyous news with her numerous fans. Following a straining period of heartache, Elizabeth let her vast base of admirers know that she has now opened up her heart and home to a new puppy.

In a post shared earlier today, the English beauty unveiled the latest addition to her family, an adorable black pup named Ava. For the big reveal, Elizabeth took Ava for a beautiful walk in the park. As the two posed for the heartwarming snap, Elizabeth lovingly cradled the pup in her arms.

In the photo, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress snuggles her little bundle of joy while flashing a beaming smile to the camera. The 53-year-old stunner looks radiant and genuinely happy as she cozies up to the little puppy and gives Ava a warm hug.

For her latest Instagram photo share, the gorgeous actress donned a stylish spaghetti-strap top, one in a stunning royal blue color that beautifully complemented her fair skin and honey-blond tresses. Rocking a pair of oversized rectangular sunglasses, Elizabeth tilted her head to the side in a playful manner as she proudly showed off the lovely Ava on Instagram.

In the snapshot, one that she couldn’t wait to share with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, the Bedazzled actress put on quite a sultry display. Elizabeth showed some serious cleavage in her revealing top, which boasted a plunging neckline. To make things even more sizzling, she appeared to be braless underneath the cheeky garment, which further drew the attention toward her ample décolletage.

As expected, her adoring fans received Elizabeth’s post with a strong show of enthusiasm. Her Instagram followers were overjoyed to learn that she had opened her heart to another canine companion following the loss of her long-time pet.

People waisted no time in turning to the comments section to congratulate the proud new doggy mommy and to pile on the praises for her pup.

“Omg!!!! She is beyond adorable,” wrote one fan, ending their message with a string of heart emojis and paw prints emojis.

“Congratulations she Looks adorable,” penned another, adding a couple of two hearts emojis at the end of their comment.

One very enthused fan took the time to leave Elizabeth a lengthier message.

“Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!! LOOK AT HER LITTLE NOSE AND THE TUMMY!!!!!!! Sooooooo happy for you and D!!!!!!!,” read the message, trailed by a few kiss mark emojis and several love eyes emojis.

“A sweetheart!!! Watch out for your favourite [sic] shoes!!! speaking from very recent experience!!,” quipped another Instagram user, inserting an assortment of emojis into their comment.

While the vast majority of messages were focused on the adorable puppy, some of Elizabeth’s fans couldn’t help but notice how attractive she looked in the new photo.

“Hello baby Ava. And sexy Elizabeth Hurley [blowing kiss emoji],” wrote one person.

“Cute dog and hot [fire emoji] owner,” commented a second admirer, adding length to their message with a few flattering emojis.

In late April, Elizabeth took to Instagram to unburden her grief as she opened up to her fans about the passing of her “beloved Raja.” The actress posted a lovely photo of herself and Raja having fun in the dog park and penned a sweet tribute to her adored pet.

Elizabeth’s 17-year-old son, Damian Hurley, whom she shares with 54-year-old businessman Steve Bing, also marked the sad occasion with a lovely photo of himself and Raja. Taking a cue from his mother, Damian penned a loving message to the departed pet, describing Raja as “the sweetest, most loyal and kind dog.”