‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Straddles Pillow, Spills Out Of Tiny Lace Lingerie

While Sara Underwood may be best known for her stint with Playboy — having been named the publication’s “Playmate of the Year” in 2007 — she has managed to build an impressive following in the intervening years via social media. Frequently taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram to show off her best angles, and her enviable body, Sara commands a sizable fan base of 9.2 million followers and counting.

Now, in her most Instagram image, the blond bombshell is letting it all hang out. Clad in a very revealing lace lingerie set, Sara straddles a pillow while posing on her bed, striking a sexy pose. Backgrounded by rustic wooden walls belonging to a cabin built by herself and her boyfriend, Sara appears entirely in her own element, exuding sensuality and confidence. The black lingerie set leaves very little to the imagination, emphasizing the Playboy model’s deep cleavage, flat stomach, shapely hips, and toned thighs.

Her iconic platinum blond locks are cut into a short, chic bob, and Sara raises her left hand to gently touch her tresses. Hey gaze is downcast in a demure fashion, her heavy-lidded eyes framed by long, luxurious lashes and expertly shaped brows. Her lips are slightly parted in a breathy expression, and are painted a pretty nude shade.

In the brief caption attached to the smoldering snapshot, Sara gave a shoutout to her promotional partner — Fashion Nova — while also claiming to enjoy a day spent entirely in bed. It seems that a great many of her followers empathized with this notion, as they quickly flocked to her share to lavish over 27,000 likes and 200-plus comments upon it.

“Can I be the wood in your cabin?” one fan cheekily inquired, employing clear double entendre.

“It would make me want to stay in ved [sic] with you all day too!” a second supporter gushed, adding a lip-licking emoji to their comments for emphasis.

I was your fella @saraunderwood I’d want to stay in bed all day with ya! You’re sublime,” a third admirer remarked, punctuating their statement with a heart-eyed emoji and a romantic rose emoji.

When she’s not posing up a storm on social media, Sara and her boyfriend — photographer Jacob Witzling — are committed to both traveling the globe and to producing a web series about the construction of their cabin. No matter what she opts to do in the future, however, it appears that Sara’s millions upon millions of fans are on board, anxiously anticipating her next share.