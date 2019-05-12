Jordyn Woods Flaunts Toned Bod In Crop Top On Instagram

Jordyn Woods shared a new Instagram photo with her fans a few hours ago, and it’s already received over 422,000 likes. In the photo, Woods wore an entirely white outfit. It consisted of a crop top and high-cut pants. She posed in front of a tan wall with white tiling towards the floor. Jordyn posed with her right hand on her face, as she dangled the other one while wearing a watch. Her hair was pulled back in a slick, low hairstyle. The accessories also included a necklace and bracelets. The post also included a second photo, which showed her looking into the distance with just the gold backdrop visible.

Previously, she shared a photo of herself in workout gear, which was a professional shot that appeared to have been taken in the studio. The backdrop was completely white, as she wore a sports bra and shorts with sheer accents.

But that’s hardly all, as she shared a series of Instagram Stories too. A couple of them were video selfies, one with a filter that made it look as though Cupid’s arrow was falling on her face. Later on, she shared a mirror selfie while wearing the white outfit that was spotted on her page. It looked like she headed to dinner at a posh restaurant, and was photographed with what appeared to be a glass of wine.

Woods also reposted fans’ updates about her. And a couple of days ago, she shared an Instagram photo of herself at an outdoor picnic. She wore an all white outfit with long sleeves, along with a straw hat with blue ribbon. She wore her hair down in tight curls, as she posed sitting close to the ground.

Plus, her fans may have heard about Jordyn’s response to the backlash she endured following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. This is a part of her interview, according to Vibe.

“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that if I was bullied by the world you can [get through it]. I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman in society, and how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it.”

Since the interview, Cosmopolitan also published an interview where she talked about her side of the story, the one she had to wait this long to tell. She said that nobody was told to put their phones away at the party, there wasn’t a lap dance, and that she was not drunk, nor was she tipsy.