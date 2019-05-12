Khloe Kardashian & Baby True Thompson Cuddle Up In Adorable Mother’s Day Picture

Despite all of the drama surrounding the relationship — or lack thereof — between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the product of their union holds a paramount place in the heart of her mother, by all indications. Frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to share her daughter’s steps forward into the world, Khloe Kardashian has done so yet again, in a heartwarming tribute to the love between family members.

In this particular image, one with a serious white color motif, Khloe can be seen holding tightly to baby True. Both mother and daughter are backgrounded by a lushly appointed living room — white walls, decor, and furnishings matching the crisp clothing that True and Khloe are wearing. True seems absolutely delighted to be nestled in her mother’s arms, resting her left hand upon Khloe’s necklace while her right falls out of frame. As Page Six details, the necklace actually reads “True” in an elegant font and is encrusted with diamonds — upping the glam factor.

The curly-haired child shoots a broad, genuine smile at a point just beyond the camera lens, her little eyes shining with glee. For her part, Khloe looks equally joyous, sporting a winning smile and equally warm eyes.

In the caption attached to the absolutely adorable image, Khloe gave out some recognition for Mother’s Day, adding some emoji for emphasis. Clearly content to let the inspiring image speak for itself, it seems that the reality TV mogul pulled at a few heartstrings. Over 700,000 Instagram users liked the image almost immediately after it had been posted, and 5,000-plus comments were left in the appropriate section.

“Holy crap… I’m dying this is the cutest. She is the cutest. What a great frickin [sic] picture,” one extremely enthusiastic fan gushed, obviously moved by the positive emotions present in the photo.

“You are a great mom, i dont [sic] even know you but im [sic] sure of that,” a second supporter remarked, capping off their heartfelt comment with a single heart emoji.

“This is so precious!!! I literally can’t,” a third admirer quipped, pairing their brief message with a heart-eyed emoji and a crying emoji.

While she’s certainly seeming to be in high spirits lately, one high-profile snub may have her hurting behind the scenes. According to The Loop, Khloe Kardashian has been left off the list of attendees for the annual Met Gala for some time now.

The reason? An insider claims that Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, believes that Khloe is too “C-list” to make the cut.

While this rumor may or may not be false, what is undeniably true is that Khloe has the absolute love and confidence of her daughter — and her fans. Her followers love everything which she opts to share with them, and can’t wait to see what comes next.