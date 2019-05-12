Samantha Hoopes Dons Silver Dress On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes shared a new Instagram update of her baby bump today as she rocked a strappy silver minidress. The model wore her hair straightened and down and sported a matching choker-style necklace. She also wore a bracelet on her left hand. The dress had a bit of flair with a small slit at the bottom. This was the first of tons of photos from her time with the Sports Illustrated crew, as she reflected on her past six years with the publication. A second photo showed more of her outfit, as she wore heels with ankle accents.

This year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition features fan favorites, including Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek, and Megan Rapinoe. It’s no surprise that Hoopes gave a shout out to Tyra in the comments.

On the other hand, Samantha’s fans are likely eager to hear more from the expectant mother. She’s started a blog online, where she describes her personal life in more detail. Her newest post covered her experiences this week as the magazine celebrated the launch of the issue.

“This year, for me, I know launch week will be a new experience because I am 6 months pregnant. I have never felt more empowered to be a woman like I do now and I have a new found respect for every woman though this experience. I found that I have been putting a lot of pressure on myself…”

It’s good timing for the blog, as she’s sharing her time as an expecting mother with her fans.

She also detailed that the pressure she was feeling, as well as the pressure to work out. As a model, the urge to work out or to stick to a regimen is natural. After all, their daily and weekly routines help them stay fit and healthy.

“I almost started feeling like a bad Mom. Then I reminded myself that I am doing the best that I can do and this is my first child. Its okay to totally enjoy this moment in life and relax for once!”

For now, fans can probably expect more fun baby bump photos in the near future.

With that being said, the launch of the magazine marks an exciting time for Samantha, seeing as how she’s featured in this particular issue. Recently, Sports Illustrated shared a compilation video of Hoopes during the photoshoot, which has been viewed over 111,000 times. The photos show her wearing tons of amazing swimsuits, including bikinis and one-pieces.