Actress Evan Rachel Wood Suggests Men Have ‘Mandatory’ Vasectomies In Response To Georgia Abortion Law

Evan Rachel Wood is joining the chorus of those speaking out against a harsh new anti-abortion law put in place in Georgia, with the actress suggesting that men who don’t want to have children should be forced to get “mandatory vasectomies.”

The Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that would ban abortion at any point after a heartbeat is detected. As critics have pointed out, that is usually around the six-week mark of a pregnancy, a time when many women still do not know that they are pregnant. Women’s rights activists have spoken out, saying that the law takes away a women’s right to make decisions over her own body.

Evan Rachel Wood is suggesting something similar be instituted for men. The actress took to Twitter to suggest mandatory vasectomies for men who are not yet ready to have children.

“Mandatory vasectomies until you want to have children,” Wood wrote. “They can be reversed, so. Come on guys, Lets save lives!”

“Whats that?” she added. “A hard no? Why? Cause its your body and we dont get to make that choice for you? Ooooooohhhhhh!!!”

The tweet generated a bit of pushback, and the following day, Wood went back to Twitter to clarify that she didn’t actually believe in mandatory vasectomies, but was using the example to point out the hypocrisy of putting all of the punishment and blame on women for unwanted pregnancies.

Wood has been a vocal supporter of women’s rights and recently offered testimony to the California State Legislature, as it was considering a bill that expanded the rights of domestic violence victims.

Thanks in part to this powerful testimony by @evanrachelwood, California passed a bill expanding the rights of domestic violence victims. https://t.co/tT50herKw6 — NYLON (@NylonMag) May 12, 2019

Evan Rachel Wood is not the only actress speaking out. Actress Alyssa Milano also took to Twitter to call on women to go on a “sex strike” in order to send the message that they want their “bodily autonomy back.”

“Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on,” Alyssa tweeted.

The tweet has generated quite a response, with others advocating the idea of a “sex strike” in response to the Georgia abortion law.

As MSNBC noted, the Georgia abortion law is seen as part of a nationwide trend toward scaling back abortion rights in an effort to force the Supreme Court to overturn to Roe v. Wade.