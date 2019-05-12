Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kids Her ‘Heartbeat’ In Insanely Sweet Mother’s Day Post

Reality TV star and dedicated mom Kourtney Kardashian is not one to shy away from the spotlight, having made a career from her many media appearances as well as from her status as an Instagram influencer. However, today saw Kourtney sharing the spotlight with her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — for a Mother’s Day image that her fans won’t soon forget.

In this particular image, the whole family — minus father Scott Disick, who may have been the photographer — can be seen posing in front of a crowded waterway. The geotag holds that this picture was taken from the Italian fishing village of Portofino, which would explain the variety of small boats and European architecture present in the scene.

The real stars of the sun-drenched snapshot, however, are Kourtney and her three kids. Kourtney looks every bit the glamorous television star in a pair of floral shorts, white tank top, and matching shirt. She sports a pair of dark sunglasses as well as a pair of crimson sandals. To Kourtney’s right, Penelope can be seen squinting to protect her eyes from the glare of the sun’s rays. Penelope strikes a cute pose, her legs crossed as she sits atop a stone railing. And to Kourtney’s left, both Mason and Reign are pictured. Mason looks extremely invested in what appears to be an ice cream cone, while Reign turns his head, revealing his tiny ponytail.

In the caption attached to the family-based snapshot, Kourtney simply remarked that her children were what kept her alive. Despite the brief and somewhat poetic caption, Kourtney Kardashian’s fans quickly surged into action, awarding over 262,000 likes and 700-plus comments in response to the cute snapshot in a matter of minutes.

“Have more kids with Scott,” one admirer implored, clearly impressed by the children that the two had brought forth into the world thus far. However, Scott Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie, putting some cold water on this user’s wishes.

“Happy Mother’s Day Kourt,” a second supporter quipped, capping off their comment with a trio of large heart emojis.

“Best mom best bod,” a third user remarked, giving a shoutout to both Kourtney’s parenting skills as well as to her athletic figure.

Loading...

While it has been proven — time and time again — that Kourtney has what it takes to be one of the world’s best moms, it also looks like she may be in contention for world’s best aunt as well.

As People details, Kourtney recently took the time to accompany Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, to an Ariana Grande concert in Inglewood, California. Bringing Penelope along as well, it looks like Kourtney was wanting to give her sister, Kim, some time to personally welcome the Kardashian West’s newest baby boy.

With a heart of gold and an eye towards the future, Kourtney’s fans can’t wait to see what comes next for her.