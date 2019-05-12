Ronda Rousey Says One UFC Fight Topped Headlining Historic WrestleMania 35

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey was defeated by Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania 35 pay-per-view event in East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium, which marked the first time in the show’s history that the main event was all-female.

But despite the historic nature of the WWE Network affair, Rousey still thinks there’s one UFC fight that topped it. When speaking with UFC’s Megan Olivi for a new interview, Rousey said that her fight with Liz Carmouche — the first women’s fight in UFC history — was the peak of her career, per WWE Wrestling News.

“Yeah, felt big, I think it just has to do with the time and the perspective. Me and Liz Carmouche felt bigger to me,” she said.

“I just felt me and Carmouche was the most pivotal moment had to happen that way or women’s MMA would have ended before it started.”

“With WrestleMania, it just felt like all the stars were aligned and the whole universe was conspiring for us to succeed. There was not a single doubt in my mind that we would.”

Rousey added that the fight with Carmouche was banking on plenty of “outside factors,” including how many people were watching, whether she won, and how she won.

As The Inquisitr reported, Lynch didn’t just defeat Rousey at WrestleMania 35 — she also defeated former WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, who is nowhere to be found since her loss. Reports suggest that she and Bayley were not happy when they discovered they would be losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and Lynch hasn’t been holding anything back when talking about Banks.

Ringside News reports that in the same interview with Olivi, Rousey touched on the difference between a WWE fight and a UFC fight. And although the UFC star admits she got “the easy version” of WWE since she didn’t have to hit the road full-time, she thinks that UFC fights are much more stressful.

“It’s physical in a different way, the stress from fighting is much, much more.”

Rousey pointed to the training camp, the press, and the pressure that comes before a UFC fight. She added that when the fight comes around, it’s a quick peak and crash — something you usually give yourself about a month to recover from.

But when speaking of WWE, Rousey says that it’s a non-stop grind. She added that although their bodies get less rest, their minds get a lot more since they don’t experience any pressure in terms of winning or losing.