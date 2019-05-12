Braless Dove Cameron Pops Through Impossibly Tiny Top

Dove Cameron’s most recent Instagram update is causing a stir. On May 12, The Descendants actress updated her account. The picture might not be cleavage-flaunting, but it’s rocking the braless trend.

The snap comes as a bathroom selfie. Fresh-faced and void of glam, Dove appears fuss-free. Much like the casually-strewn white towels in the background, the 23-year-old’s outfit is low-frills and low-key. Today’s look comes with simple black leggings, a cropped gray tank, and enough space between the two to flash some rock-hard abs. With her chest seemingly unsupported, Dove is likewise flashing her assets – albeit modestly. Black nails and simple banded rings appear to be the only accessories. A smartphone case bearing Christina Ricci’s face adds unusual flourishes.

A fun caption invites fans to join Cameron on her “space ship.” One fan seemed up for the invite, per their comment.

“We’re going on a trip.”

Another threw out the ultimate compliment. They wrote:

“DOVE CAMERON QUEEN OF MIRROR SELFIES”

The “queen” moniker hasn’t just been used by fans. Earlier this year, Cosmopolitan dubbed Cameron the next “teen queen.” An interview with the Emmy Award-winning actress came complete with Dove’s thoughts on femininity overall. “Women are virginal and simple—not as in unintelligent, but simple as in lovely, and a bit mysterious.”, she said.

Dove has 24.9 million Instagram followers. This popular account is loved for its carefree feel, sneak peek insights, sun-drenched shots, and relationship updates. Dove’s boyfriend, Thomas Doherty, regularly features in the starlet’s feed.

With a career that spans the Disney Channel, network TV, musicals, movies, and music, it’s safe to say that Dove has many strings to her bow. Her Instagram bio announces her current role as a “Sony/Disruptor artist,” alongside pointing towards her Cher Horowitz role in Clueless the Musical.

With her cherub looks, angelic features, and award-winning talents, Hollywood has welcomed this girl with open arms. Descendants 3 is currently in pre-production, however Dove has shared a trailer for the TV movie to her Instagram. Purple hair here differs from Cameron’s trademark blonde look, but the musical fantasy television franchise is known for dressing its actors up in a kaleidoscope of wigs and futuristic outfits.

Loved as Cameron is by the general public, she appears equally so by the celebrity world. Her Instagram following includes Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo, Bella Thorne, and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland. While Cameron is not followed by any of the Kardashian-Jenners, she does appear to have picked up a few style tips from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars. Kendall Jenner, in particular, is known for going braless. At the same age, Dove appears to have something in common with the supermodel today.