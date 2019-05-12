Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband, Trevor Engelson, Remarries One Year After Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, has gotten remarried just days before the first anniversary of her royal wedding. The Express reports that Engelson, 42, wed 31-year-old Tracey Kurland at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, California on Saturday. They were engaged for about a year as he proposed in 2018, less than a month after Meghan married Prince Harry.

As Town and Country Magazine notes, Meghan and Engelson married in 2011 after seven years of dating. The marriage only lasted two years, however, and they cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The Sunday Times published an extract from Meghan’s unauthorized biography by Andrew Morton, which claims that Meghan mailed her wedding ring back to Engelson after their breakup.

“A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post,” Morton states.

He also suggests that the breakdown of their relationship may have been caused by the fact that they were living in different countries — she was spending most of her time in Canada filming Suits while he focused on his Hollywood career in the U.S.

Speculation about Meghan and Trevor’s past relationship became tabloid fodder in the lead-up to the royal wedding last year, especially when news emerged that he planned to develop a TV comedy around her new life in the British Royal family.

As Deadline reports, Engelson pitched a sitcom idea to Fox Studios about an American woman who becomes a royal but has to co-parent with her ex-husband. Engelson reportedly came up with the idea after a conversation with another producer as they imagined what it would have been like if he’d had kids with Meghan and had to share custody with a member of the royal family. The characters on the show would have been fictional, though, with their story inspired by Engelson and Meghan.

But just days before the royal wedding, news broke that the project was scrapped for the time being. As The Sun reports, Meghan’s circle of friends intervened because she was unhappy that he was pursuing a project that would capitalize on her relationship with Prince Harry.

“She reached out to him at first through friends and now they have kept up the pressure and Trevor has pushed things back,” a source told The Sun. “The plan was for the series to come out during the aftermath of the royal wedding later this summer but things have changed.”