WWE, Jack Black, More Comment On Passing Of Wrestler Silver King Who Died In The Ring Of Apparent Heart Attack

The Lucha Libre legend was loved by many around the world.

Silver King prepares for a match.
Saturday was a tragic day for the world of professional wrestling, as Lucha Libre icon and former WCW superstar Silver King passed away. As reported by The Inquisitr, Silver King was facing off against Juventud Guerrera in an event in London, when he ended up collapsing and dying shortly afterward. Since his passing, WWE, wrestling personalities, and even actor Jack Black offered up their condolences to the masked legend.

Silver King was 51-years-old at the time of his death and had wrestled in numerous promotions around the entire world. Over the last few years, he cut down on fighting in the ring and turned his focus to promoting and taking care of the business side of things.

During the London event on Saturday, King — real name César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón — was facing against Juventud Guerrera, another former WCW superstar. Near the end of the match, which was supposed to be won by King, Juventud delivered a kick which caused King to collapse. The wrestler didn’t get up after being knocked down.

While many have asked for respect and privacy during this difficult time, TMZ does have video of the incident which led to Silver King’s death. It is believed that he died of a heart attack in the ring. The video posted by TMZ may be disturbing to some viewers.

With the passing of a legend, many wrestling figures have started posting tributes to honor the memory of Silver King. Even though he never actually wrestled or worked with WWE, the company acknowledged his career and talent when announcing his death on Twitter.

Once the news started making the rounds on social media, other wrestling personalities began offering their condolences. A lot of them had also worked with Silver King in WCW, AAA, CMLL and some of the other promotions that King was a part of during his career.

For those who remember the 2006 movie Nacho Libre — which starred Jack Black — you might be familiar with Silver King’s appearance in the film. Despite it being a comedy flick, Nacho Libre detailed the life of an actual Mexican Catholic priest who had a dream to be a masked luchador and professional wrestler. Black posted a photo from the filming of the movie after he heard of Silver King’s passing.

César González…vaya con dios, hermano ????

It’s quite clear that Silver King was loved around the world by his peers, family, friends, and millions of fans. The professional wrestling world lost a true legend in this lucha libre star.