Ashley Graham Busts Out Of Plunging Green Dress, Takes Mom On Wild Girls Trip For Mother’s Day

The curvaceous model showed off her assets in a curve-clinging emerald-green dress and in a pair of sultry Instagram videos.

Ashley Graham is celebrating Mother’s Day in style. To show her love and appreciation for her gorgeous mom, Linda Graham, the celebrated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model decided to mark the special occasion with a grand gesture – a wonderful trip to sunny Mexico.

To make the most out of Mother’s Day weekend, Ashley treated her stunning mom to a wild girls’ trip to Tulum. There, the bubbly pair is currently soaking up the sun, taking in the scenic views, and enjoying some lovely bonding time, if their latest Instagram updates are of any indication.

The mother and daughter arrived at their paradisal destination on Saturday. Since then, both Graham girls have been dropping adorable photos and videos of their exploits on the sandy beaches of Mexico.

Visibly relishing their time together, Ashley and Linda treated themselves to a tall glass of champagne shortly upon arriving. The duo later enjoyed some well-deserved fun in the sun as they slipped into their swimsuits to catch some rays on the beach.

In a video shared by Ashley in her Instagram Stories, the beautiful mother and daughter are seen having a blast while showing off their hourglass figures in eye-catching bikinis.

The 31-year-old model poured her killer curves into a floral bikini top, one boasting a revealing design and bright, vibrant colors. The voluptuous Ashley showed quite a bit of cleavage in a daring piece, which she paired with black bikini bottoms.

Meanwhile, her mother rocked an elegant black-and-white checkered two-piece, which featured a trendy bow and beautifully flattered her enviable figure. She topped off her beach look with a straw hat and wore a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses.

After basking in the sunlight to work on their tans, Ashley and her mom grabbed lunch at the idyllic Posada Margherita restaurant in Tulum, where they also had a great time snapping pics and taking videos. For their fun-filled lunch date, the Addition Elle lingerie model wore a form-fitting emerald-green dress. Ashley flaunted all of her assets in the glossy, curve-hugging dress – an ankle-length, spaghetti-strap number that featured a plunging neckline and put her ample décolletage on full display.

In a pair of videos shared earlier today to Instagram, the smoldering swimsuit model nearly busted out of her skin-tight dress, flashing the black bra she wore underneath.

Later during the day, Ashley and Linda took part in a little makeup session, which they also got on video. The pair took turns applying some luscious lipstick, a gorgeous shade from Ashley’s own Revlon lip kit, and puckered up for the camera to snap an adorable selfie.

Needless to say, Ashley’s Instagram followers were ecstatic to see the two gorgeous women having so much fun on this special day. The model’s fans flocked to the comments section to wish Linda a happy Mother’s Day and to compliment the two for their amazing relationship.

“Just caught myself making duck lips watching you put your lipstick and liner on. Hahaha. Hope you and momma Graham enjoy. Have fun and be safe,” one fan commented on the post, adding a heart with ribbon emoji at the end of their message.

“I wish I would’ve had such a role model around when I was younger. So proud of you and all you do!” penned another, ending their comment with a string of two hearts emoji.

Fans who want to see more photos and videos from Ashley and her mom’s trip to Tulum can follow their adventures in the Instagram Stories shared to Linda Graham’s Instagram page.