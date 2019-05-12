Meghan Markle Celebrates First Mother’s Day, Shares Pic Of Baby Archie’s Feet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was finally welcomed into the world last Monday, May 6 — just in time for Meghan to celebrate her first Mother’s day over the weekend! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram page, Sussex Royal, commemorated the milestone with an adorable Instagram photo of Archie and a poem about motherhood on Sunday.

The Instagram photo did not reveal much of the little baby, as Meghan and Harry have reportedly decided to raise him away from the public eye as much as possible. However, the corner of the photo did show off Archie’s tiny feet in his mother’s hands, as she held him in front of a backdrop of blue flowers.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” the caption read.

Although Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United Kingdom on March 31, the holiday falls on May 12 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several European countries. Because Meghan is from the United States, the Duchess will likely celebrate in some way on Sunday.

In addition to wishing followers a happy Mother’s Day, Sussex Royal included a poem from “Lands.”

my

mother

was

my first country;

the first place i ever lived.

The post has already garnered well over 450,000 likes. In the comments, fans wished Meghan and Harry well.

“Happy first mother’s day my love! i hope Archie is bringing you lots of joy!” one user wrote.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Meghan! You already have a wonderful gift, little Archie! Enjoy,” another said.

Many fans noticed something very significant in the photo. It seems that the royal couple chose to pay tribute to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, by featuring her favorite flower — Scorpion grasses, also known as Forget-Me-Nots.

Meghan will reportedly spend her first Mother’s Day at her new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor alongside Harry, Archie, and her own mother, Doria Ragland, according to People.

Ragland flew in from Los Angeles just before Easter to help Meghan prepare for the birth of her first child. She remained in Windsor for the past week to assist the family in settling in with Archie. A source told the publication that Doria was “super excited” to join her daughter and son-in-law, as she is close with both of them.

“Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great,” the source said.