Curvy Instagram Sensation Pamela Alexander Shows Off Barely There White Bikini, Fans Go Wild Over It

Pamela Alexander took to Instagram this weekend to ask her followers for some help picking which skimpy bikini picture looked better — and the answer appeared to be both.

The curvy model shared the pair of shots of herself rocking a very skimpy white bikini while she stood outdoors in front of a tropical bush. In the first shot, Pamela looked downward with her arm raised above her head. The second shot, with the same skin-baring swimwear, showed Pamela staring directly into the camera, her hand on her cheek and a sultry look on her face.

The pair of pictures were a huge hit, garnering more than 70,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments. Few of Alexander’s followers seemed to be able to pick which picture looked better, and most who offered an opinion seemed to think that she looked amazing in both of them.

“Come on Goddess! Come through with the [fire]!,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” another added.

The pictures featured swimwear from Fashion Nova, a company that the curvy model frequently promotes through her Instagram page. As Alexander has grown her following to enormous levels — at 2.1 million followers she is among the top-followed models on all of Instagram, and did it without any major modeling deals or partnerships with giants like Victoria’s Secret — she has also seized opportunities to monetize her page through fashion sponsorships.

While it’s not clear just how much Pamela Alexander makes or how high her net worth may have soared, other so-called Instagram “influencers” have been able to generate some huge revenue by sharing posts with their legions of followers. As the marketing firm DigiDay noted, Instagram models can make roughly $1,000 per 100,000 followers for work representing a fashion or swimwear company. Those with even bigger followings can negotiate for better rates — meaning that Alexander could be making thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars per post.

At the highest end of the popularity scale, rates can skyrocket.

“[B]rands can start with $250 per Instagram post for social stars with less than 50,000 followers, then add roughly $1,000 per 100,000 followers per post. For well-known celebrities, the price has to go much higher. Kim Kardashian, for instance, reportedly charges over $250,000 for an Instagram photo,” the report noted.

While Pamela Alexander may not have the same pull as Kim Kardashian, she has been able to grow a huge and dedicated following thanks to the very racy pictures she shares online.