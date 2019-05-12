Peggy Lipton Dies At 72: Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of The ‘Mod Squad,’ ‘Twin Peaks’ Star

The legendary TV star and former wife of Quincy Jones died at age 72 after a long battle with cancer.

Peggy Lipton, the actress and singer best known for her roles on The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks has died. The Golden Globe-winning actress passed away at age 72 of cancer, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Rashida and Kidada Jones, Lipton’s daughters with music producer Quincy Jones, announced her death to The Los Angeles Times one day before Mother’s Day.

After Peggy Lipton’s death was announced, many stars turned to social media to remember the beloved actress.

Actor Billy Baldwin took to Twitter to reflect on Peggy Lipton’s amazing career.

“So sad to hear about #PeggyLipton from the #ModSquad to #TwonPeaks and everything in between. Sweet, kind, beautiful & very cool. What a career… what a life. Love, light, strength & prayers for Quincy, Kidada & Rashida. She always made me smile and ALWAYS made my heart flutter.”

Actress Helen Hunt posted a throwback pic of a 1970s-era Peggy Lipton and captioned it with a sentiment that many young women of the era could relate to.

“She’s the one I always wanted to be. #PeggyLipton,” Hunt tweeted.

Other stars, including actress Joely Fisher, comedian David Alan Grier, and Disney Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger remembered Peggy Lipton with sweet tributes.

Comedian Kathy Griffin described Peggy Lipton as “perfect,” while Holly Robinson Peete noted that her 21 Jump Street character, Judy Hoffs, was inspired by Lipton’s Mod Squad character, Julie Barnes. Roseanna Arquette wrote that her longtime friend Peggy Lipton was an “exquisite human being.”

You can see some of the reaction to the death of Peggy Lipton below.

I’m heartbroken. I had the opportunity to work with Peggy for a few days on a film. I absolutely fell in love with her. I’ve honestly always thought of Peggy as…perfect. Honest, funny, nurturing, oh and loved some good, juicy, gossip???? https://t.co/RfQd0CqJG3 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 12, 2019

Simply heartbreaking loss ????????????Peggy Lipton was a beautiful woman inside & out.

So glad I got a chance to tell her that her character on #ModSquad was an inspiration for Judy Hoffs on 21 Jump Street

Sending love strength and courage to daughters @iamrashidajones #kidadajones

???????????? pic.twitter.com/YQ4rxOpzjO — Holly????Robinson????Peete (@hollyrpeete) May 12, 2019

Oh my God. I’m broken hearted to hear of the passing of my friend Peggy Lipton. We had known each Other for many years and her beautiful girls were the loves of her life. She was an exquisite human being On all levels. god bless you. KIDADA and Rashida she’s your angel. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 12, 2019

I am retweeting a Peggy Lipton tweet that shows just a tiny glimmer of how incredibly sweet and loving she is towards animals. She was also passionate about human rights. I am so sad and thinking of her daughters and family now . Fly freely Peggy✨ https://t.co/JBWtFxsn5g — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) May 12, 2019

Heartbroken over the passing of #PeggyLipton. Worked with her on #TwinPeaks. Beauty, brains, class….. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 12, 2019

@iamrashidajones I’m sad to hear of the passing of your mother Peggy Lipton. You and your family are in my prayers. ???????? — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) May 12, 2019

Peggy Lipton became a TV and fashion icon when she starred as “hippie” undercover cop Julie Barnes on The Mod Squad from 1968 to 1973. The ABC crime-drama series was groundbreaking as one of the first shows to feature a multiracial cast (“one black, one white, one blonde”) and one of the first to depict the growing counter-culture movement that took place in the late 1960s.

After taking a break to raise her two daughters, Lipton returned to acting on David Lynch’s original Twin Peaks series, playing Double R Diner owner Norma Jennings, from 1989 to 1991, as well as the 2017 revival series.

Lipton and her Mod Squad co-star Clarence Williams III also made cameo appearances in the 1999 big-screen version of the series that starred Claire Danes, Omar Epps, and Giovanni Ribisi. More recently, Peggy Lipton played her real-life daughter Rashida Jones’ mom on Angie Tribeca.

You can see Peggy Lipton in a classic scene from The Mod Squad below.