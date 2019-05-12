Beyoncé Shows Off Shapely Thighs, Rocks New Hair Color In Trendy Instagram Pics

Beyoncé's new look sent the Beyhive buzzing as fans couldn't stop gushing over her fabulous hair color.

Beyoncé left her fans gushing over her new fabulous look as she stepped out for a glamorous public appearance on Friday. Known to be a fierce basketball fan, Queen Bey and her music mogul husband, Jay-Z, jetted off to Houston, Texas, to cheer for her home team, the Houston Rockets, as they took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 at the Toyota Center.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the A-list couple made quite a splash at the game, where they were photographed smiling courtside and taking in the atmosphere, visibly enjoying the festivities. While Beyoncé and Jay-Z were not the only celebrities as the sporting event – Game of Thrones star Emilia Clark was also there, coffee cup in hand, and even received a sweet tribute from the Houston Rockets mascot, per another report from The Inquisitr – Queen Bey definitely reigned the courtside style.

The “Naughty Girl” hitmaker rocked a stylish, skin-tight ensemble by Marine Serre, flaunting her hourglass figure in form-fitting leggings and matching top, gloves, and sock boots. Beyoncé turned heads with her trendy attire, which boasted an eye-catching red crescent-moon print on a black background.

The vivid palette couldn’t have been more aptly chosen, as it perfectly mirrored the Houston Rockets team colors, notes W Magazine.

Beyoncé topped off her look with a pair of elegant strappy heels and draped a glossy black coat over her shoulders. She accessorized with tiny black shades and a whimsical, basketball-shaped purse in a sleek black color.

While her outfit was definitely a remarkable one, Queen Bey drew even more attention as she debuted a new hairstyle. The R&B diva ditched her honey blond curls for a darker color, sporting rich chocolate tresses, noticed Entertainment Online. To make her new look even yummier, she added a couple of caramel highlights that beautifully framed her gorgeous face.

Soon after the game, Beyoncé took to Instagram to show off her new look in a couple of sizzling posts – both of which received an overwhelming amount of love from her fans, as noted yesterday by The Inquisitr.

The “Crazy in Love” treated her 127 million Instagram followers to a few photos snapped before the game. Later, she shared a couple of courtside snapshots, and a video to boot.

Since all good things come in threes, Beyoncé dropped a third collection of photos as well, this time captured during the plane ride home. In the latest snaps, Queen Bey flaunted her shapely pins and curvy thighs as she posed in her seat on the private jet.

The ravishing songstress was the epitome of elegance in the new photos shared to Instagram. Although her outfit was hardly a skin-baring one, she oozed sex appeal as she sat with her legs crossed in the white leather seat, clutching her interesting purse and resting her chiseled cheekbone on the palm of her delicate, gloved hand.

Another photo showed Beyoncé in a fairly similar pose, with the notable difference that she clasped her hands together as she plumped her lips in a seductive way, all the while still putting her voluptuous legs front and center.

The final snapshot in the batch captured a somewhat snugger atmosphere. In the pic, Queen Bey is seen resting comfortably in her chair as she sits sideways in the plane seat, smiling while looking down at her phone.

“The fact that B can sit sideways in her seat on her plane!!! Goals!!” remarked one Instagram user, inserting several flattering emojis into their post.

Needless to say, Beyoncé’s courtside look sent the Beyhive buzzing. While her jaw-dropping attire was certainly a sight to behold, people couldn’t stop talking about Queen Bey’s stunning new hairstyle. Her latest post amassed nearly 16,000 comments, in addition to more than 1.76 million likes.

Bob Levey / Getty Images

“What did we do to deserve you with dark hair,” wrote one ardent fan, ending their message with a trio of loudly crying face emojis.

“You knew the girls missed dark hair yonce,” quipped another.

Beyoncé’s spectacular hair color made waves all across social media platforms, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their admiration for her new hairstyle, Access Online is reporting.

“Dark hair Beyonce is out here to murder us all!!!” one person wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of Beyoncé and Jaz-Z sitting courtside at the game.

“‘Dark Hair’ Beyonce is rare, it’s the BeyHive’s ‘Retrograde’ period. Y’all have been warned’T,” read another Twitter post, one that included two pics of the happy couple enjoying the Houston Rockets/Golden State Warriors game.