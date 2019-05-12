Demi Lovato Announces Scooter Braun As Her New Manager

Demi Lovato just dropped some major news — after days of speculation, the singer finally announced she has hired Scooter Braun as her manager. She took to Instagram to share the good news by posting a photo of her and Braun looking all smiles as they signed their contracts.

As many pop music fans will know, Braun represents some of the biggest names in the industry, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. And now, he just added another huge pop star to his client list! His and Demi’s followers had been wandering what exactly was going on ever since he posted a cryptic tweet that read only, “Demi,” followed by a smiley emoji, as reported by Complex. However, most people just thought it meant there was a new collab on the way between the former Disney child star and one of his high-profile clients.

Turns out, it was way bigger than that. Alongside the photo of the two of them, Demi wrote that “dreams came true” for her the day she signed the papers, and that she “couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited” to start this new phase of her life. She also thanked Braun for believing in her, and appeared to be genuinely happy about her future.

Some A-listers also welcomed the 26-year-old to the Braun roster, with plus-size model Ashley Graham writing in the comment section “Welcome to the fam Demi!!!!!!,” along with a red heart emoji, while fellow artist Ty Dolla Sign chimed in, “Squad.” Justin Bieber’s wife, model Hailey Baldwin, also expressed her enthusiasm with a “Yayyyyyyy,” and Braun himself commented, “Honored.”

Demi also took to her Instagram stories to express her excitement and current state of mind, writing, “I’m just so f****** grateful, excited and ready. Couldn’t be happier. God is good. Gonna take my time to release new music and then it’s game on!!!” Her fans are certainly glad to see her in good spirits and ready to embark on a new journey, after what was a rather troublesome year for the singer.

Last year, Demi was hospitalized after suffering a near-fatal overdose, as per Complex, which then turned into a months-long rehab stint. She has always been open about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, which she has battled since her teenage years.

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME,” Demi tweeted after leaving rehab.