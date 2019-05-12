Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Getafe CF Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Madrid Club Aim For Champions League Spot

Getafe CF can lock down their first ever UEFA Champions League qualification spot if they can take out La Liga champions Barcelona.

While the city of Madrid is ruled by two dominant, big money clubs — Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid — there are other clubs in the Spanish capital. One of those teams, Getafe CF, can join the two big Madrid sides in the UEFA Champions League next season, for the first time in their history, per Bleacher Report. And all they have to do is defeat the Spanish champions, FC Barcelona, at the legendary Camp Nou on Sunday. In fact, not only do they need to defeat the team that clinched its second straight La Liga title two weeks ago, but they must defeat an angry team just days removed from what is being called the most humiliating loss in its history, in the match that will live stream from Barcelona.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Getafe CF Round 37 La Liga match of the season, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, May 12, at the iconic, 99,354-seat Camp Nou in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, China Standard Time, while in India, the live stream starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday, India Standard Time.

Barcelona found themselves bounced from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday when they failed to hold a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 first-leg lead, in their semifinal fixture against Liverpool. That loss came days after a second-string Barcelona side fell 2-0 to mid-table Celta de Vigo, per Sports Mole.

Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde is expected to field a lineup with his regular players, including Lionel Messi who has been part of 16 goals in 10 games against Getafe at the Camp Nou, FCBarcelona.com reports. But Messi’s store partner Luis Suarez has already departed the club for a surgery on his knee.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona has been part of 16 goals against Getafe in 10 games at the Camp Nou. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Getafe CF Round 37 La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to the BeIn network, there is a way to watch the Barcelona-Getafe match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Blaugrana vs. Azulones match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. Another way to stream the Sunday match in countries around the world is Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the derby match. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the La Liga showdown, while in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of the Catalan derby, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.