Kim Kardashian Shares Racy Met Gala Photo Just Days After Welcoming Her New Baby

Kim Kardashian has a lot going on in her life right now, but the multi-talented businesswoman still finds the time to relive some of her best fashion choices on social media.

Even with the arrival of her fourth child, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is still dreaming about the look she rocked to the Met Gala after-party, which she co-hosted, in New York City last Monday. She took to Instagram on Saturday night to share a series of throwback photos from star-studded event, which took place after the annual gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kim sported an outrageously sexy ensemble designed by Manfred Thierry Mugler, who she managed to coax out of retirement to put together his first fashion designs in 20 years (Mugler was also behind Kim’s Met Gala wet-inspired look this year). She wore a revealing blue latex mini-dress with matching heeled boots and fingerless gloves, as well as a funky silver fringed wig.

The reality TV star’s tiny number featured a striking neckline that plunged all the way below her belly button, allowing her to flaunt her super toned stomach and ample cleavage. Kim also rocked a full face of makeup, including some sparkly silver eye makeup and a dab of bright lip gloss on her full lips.

The new photos offer her 138 million Instagram followers a glance at the exclusive bash. In the first pic, Kim is seen standing next to her husband, Kanye West. In the second one, she poses next to her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and her equally-famous sibling friends, Gigi and Bella Hadid. Kim also posed with her pals, fellow TV personality LaLa Anthony, and tennis star Serena Williams, with whom she co-hosted the party at NYC’s Up and Down venue, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In a recent Instagram post, the aspiring lawyer explained how her collaboration with Mugler came to be, and how their partnership evolved throughout the last year.

“The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was “camp”, that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler, the King of Camp! We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art!” Kim explained.

“7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection,” she added, teasing that there is more to come from the two of them in the near future.